Review: THE OUTRUN, Church Hill Theatre

The Outrun makes its world stage premiere as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, with the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company. Based on the memoir by Amy Liptrot, The Outrun is adapted and written by Stef Smith and directed by Vicky Featherstone.

Isis Hainsworth takes centre stage as a character billed simply as “woman”. Starting out in her late teens, she is desperate to leave the island of Orkney where she has grown up and go somewhere with a bit more excitement. At first, that comes as moving to Edinburgh for university and then later, London.

The bustling nightlife becomes a little too much for her and it is clear that alcohol consumption is no longer just a fun pastime. Hainsworth is versatile in her move from a wide-eyed adventurous teen to a young woman destroying her life and relationships with her addiction.

There are some particularly moving scenes with her long-term partner played by Seamus Dillane as he gives an insight into exactly how bad things are for the people around her. There’s a solid supporting cast who move quietly in and out of the young woman’s life.

Luke Sutherland’s sound design is beautiful and perfectly reflects the peace on the island in contrast with the pounding techno of her chaotic London life. Lewis Den Hertog’s video design also plays a key role in setting the scene in Orkney.

It’s a bold choice of text to adapt for the stage as it’s quite a subtle memoir but it’s safe in Stef Smith’s hands. Smith’s sharp writing ensures that every line spoken has a purpose and many of them hit hard.

This is a beautiful adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s book, brought to life by a wonderful playwright and an excellent cast.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

