Review: SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

An institution at the King's Theatre for many years, the annual Edinburgh pantomime has made a temporary move to the festival theatre while its home undergoes a refurbishment. Returning for another year are Grant Stott, Allan Stewart, Jordan Young and Clare Gray.

This year's production is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Snow White lost her mother during childbirth and her father went on to marry an evil woman who killed him to take the throne. Snow White's stepmother has always resented her but her hatred increases when a magic mirror declares that Snow White is the 'fairest in the land' and orders her court jester to leave her in the woods to die.

As with most pantomimes, plot comes as an afterthought to the comedy elements of the show. Some of the jokes take things too far and cross the line from being something that kids will find mildly amusing while the adults benefit from the innuendo to something that just leaves the little ones slightly baffled. There are fart jokes a-plenty which prompt squeals of delight but I know this cast and production are capable of better.

The problem with a Crossroads produced pantomime is that it is too formulaic. While I appreciate not everyone sees multiple pantos during a year, I feel that even if you go to the same venue two years in a row you're experiencing the exact same gags and skits.

But am I the target audience for this show? Probably not. The kids in the audience were beside themselves with glee for most of the performance and that's what it's all about. It's an all-out spectacle (whether the 'wow' moments fit in with any sort of plot is neither here nor there) with good dance numbers and stunning sets and costumes.

Photo credit: Douglas Robertson