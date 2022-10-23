Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: SHIRLEY VALENTINE, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Review of Shirley Valentine at Pitlochry Festival

Oct. 23, 2022  
Shirley Valentine is a play by Willy Russell that was first staged in 1986. It's a one-woman performance about a 42-year-old housewife who is wondering what is next for her in life. Shirley married young and had two children and now that they're grown up, she isn't quite sure what that means for her. She spends her days serving up eggs and chips for a husband with who she seems to have little in common with anymore.

Sally Reid is a marvel as Shirley. Not dropping pace for a second, Reid commands the stage throughout and has the audience in the palm of her hand. Bored and lonely, she talks to the wall in her kitchen as she debates whether to accept her friend's invitation of a trip to Greece. Initially, it seems like an impossible dream for someone who has never really been anywhere.

While I don't know the text well enough to know if the script has been modernised for this production, it felt very current. It's impossible not to adore this funny, warm woman and Reid has the audience onside from the minute she steps onstage.

Emily James' set and costume design complement Reid's performance perfectly. Act Two sees a move from Shirley's kitchen to a Greek island and the staging is just such a treat.

It's not an easy feat to deliver such a lengthy monologue but Sally Reid appears to take it in her stride. This production of Shirley Valentine is a much-needed dose of hope and joy that still feels relevant decades on.

Photo credit: Fraser Band





October 23, 2022

Shirley Valentine is a celebration of women, freedom and what it means to find yourself again. We meet Shirley, a bored, middle-aged wife and mother, when she’s contemplating what has happened to her youth, feeling stagnant and in a rut. Her children are all grown up and she frequently talks to the wall in her kitchen while preparing her husband’s regular evening meal of egg and chips. When her best friend offers to pay for a trip for two to Greece, she packs her bags, leaves a note on the cupboard door in the kitchen, and heads off for a fortnight of rest and relaxation. In Greece, she meets Costas, rediscovers herself, finds happiness, and everything she has been missing. She realises that there is more to life than the dull, mundane existence she leads back home. So now, Shirley has a big decision to make.
October 22, 2022

Based on a true story, Enough of Him explores the life of Joseph Knight, an African man enslaved by plantation owner Sir John Wedderburn and brought to Scotland to serve in his Perthshire mansion.
October 22, 2022

Sisters Fatemeh and Shirin have been living together, in the same flat in Edinburgh, for forty three years. In this flat they cook, they read their coffee grains, they think about the fading memories of their childhood in Tehran and they listen to the radio. Although they live side by side, they never talk to one another. When a global pandemic hits and the sisters are locked in their flat, they are forced to reckon with their memories of a betrayal that changed the course of their relationship.
October 17, 2022

Gossip columnists Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons had a readership of 75 million during the Golden Age of Hollywood. They wielded power over the careers of Grace Kelly, Orson Welles, and Charlie Chaplin. Though they could create stars, they were never afraid to break them…
October 15, 2022

Two actors, Her (Emmanuelle Laborit) and Him (Ramesh Meyyappan) rehearse backstage for a performance. When the curtain goes up, a clown and the woman the clown adores perform the rehearsed routines. But things go wrong. They argue. Who is it arguing though? Her and Him or their characters?