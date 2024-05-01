Review: SISTER ACT, Kings Theatre Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hallelujah, our prayers have been answered - Sister Act is back in Glasgow! This divine revival of the iconic movie follows nightclub singer Deloris Van Cartier (Landi Oshinowo), whose life takes an unlikely turn after she witnesses a mobster murder. Seeking refuge in a holy convent, she poses as a nun revamping the sisters' struggling choir... despite protests from the austere Mother Superior (Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver).

The cast showcases nun-derful talent. Cleaver's no-nonsense rigidity is the perfect foil to Oshinowo's superb comedic timing, energy and charisma. Both women exhibit powerful chemistry - occasionally Oshinowo's power vocals are hard to hear over loud music, but this doesn't stop her from stealing the show.

Despite challengingly crowded scenes, the sisters of the Holy Order each hold their own. Julie Stark's Sister Mary Lazarus is charmingly cranky, Isabel Canning's Sister Mary Patrick is hyperactively hilarious and Isabel Canning's Sister Mary Patrick undergoes a powerful change from shy conformist to a powerful force. Alfie Parker's Steady Eddy is delightfully entertaining as he pines after our favourite nun-on-the-run.

Morgan Large's set features clever homages to floral stained-glass windows and the Philadelphia cityscape, complimented beautifully by bedazzling costumes and Alistair David's zesty choreography.

The first act detailing Deloris' journey to her sisterly choir is well-written, laugh-out-loud hilarious and snappily story-led. The second act has one-too-many filler songs and a slight overload of characters feeling sorry for themselves, yet the packed Glasgow theatre was consistently smiling.

At its core, the piece is a heartfelt commentary on the power of sisterhood in transcending difference: 'With my sisters here, I have no fear'. A highly recommended show and well-deserving of its standing ovation.

Sister Act is at The King's Theatre Glasgow until 4 May

Photo credit: Mark Senior

