House Of Oz Returns To Edinburgh Festival Fringe In Partnership With Assembly Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Established in 2022, philanthropic arts platform, House of Oz, has announced a return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, marking its third consecutive year presenting original Australian talent at the world's largest arts marketplace.

In an exciting new chapter, House of Oz has joined forces with Assembly Festival to showcase the richness of Australian performing talent, as a "house without walls", distributed across several of Assembly's key venues, from July 31 to August 26.

House of Oz Founding Patron & Creative Director, Georgie Black, is thrilled about this new partnership, saying: "House of Oz remains the only Edinburgh platform dedicated exclusively to amplifying Australian arts for cultural export. We carefully curate shows and aim to de-risk the financially challenging Edinburgh experience for our creators and presenters. Our new ‘house without walls' model; addresses the importance of getting the right shows into the right spaces, and has the added benefit of enabling us to showcase even more Australian talent than before."

Assembly Festival Artistic Director, William Burdett-Coutts, commends the collaboration, stating: "Assembly played a large part in building the Fringe relationship with Australia in the 1980's. It started by working with the legendary John Pinder who ran the Last Laugh before going on to start the Melbourne Comedy Festival. He brought artists like Sue Ingleton and Los Trios Ringbarkus, who went on to win the Perrier Award before our joint creation of Oznost in 1988 supported by the Australia Council, which saw the first festival of Australian work in Edinburgh. Since John's death the Melbourne Comedy Festival and Assembly have honoured his memory through the Pinder Prize which supports new talent with an opportunity to come to the Fringe. We are therefore delighted to be working with Georgie Black and applaud her for choosing and supporting Australian work under the banner of the House of Oz. She is an incredible ambassador."

Full Lineup for House of Oz at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

DANCE

Lien, Triptych

DRAMA

Plenty of Fish In The Sea, Summer of Harold, The State of Grace

FAMILY COMEDY

The Listies: ROFL

MUSIC / CABARET

Down Under: The Songs That Shaped Australia

PHYSICAL THEATRE

Of The Land On Which We Meet, Ten Thousand Hours

COMEDY

Dancefloor Conversion Therapy, Yozi: No Babies In The Sauna, The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond

Each performance promises to captivate audiences with unique storytelling, staging, innovation, and artistic excellence.

Georgie Black explains, “While we are proud to show the world just how mightily Australian creatives punch above their weight per capita, we interrogate work that comes our way to discover whether it meets our stringent criteria.

“Does the work tell an important Australian story? Is it quintessentially Australian? How well does it show off Australian talent? Is the work genre-busting, quirky, or otherwise genuinely engaging? Is the piece of a world class standard, sitting comfortably at the level at which Edinburgh venues, presenters and audiences have come to expect? Does the work, as a piece of art move the dial, promoting change, educating, or raising awareness of a particular issue?”

Tickets to House of Oz performances at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe are on sale now at www.assemblyfestival.com.

For more information about House of Oz at Assembly Festival 2024, visit www.houseofoz.co.uk.

Comments