Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, Edinburgh

Having opened at Manchester's Opera House earlier in the month, Rachel Fairburn: Showgirl continues its 36-date run this week.

Instead of having a support act, Rachel has decided to come out and have a bit of a chat with the audience herself. It gives the evening a more relaxed feel like you're having a night out with a pal. A pal with a lot of opinions.

After a short break, we get to the show itself. There's a throughline of how Rachel got into comedy when she experienced crippling shyness as a child. Mainly, Showgirl contains something that a lot of comedy shows are lacking just now: jokes. Solid, proper, snort-laugh-inducing jokes. Rattling through a variety of topics such as how she couldn't give less of a f**k about your air fryer, the naming of middle-class children and how many people are seriously lacking good manners.

While many comedians will draw on deep and meaningful life experiences to theme a show, Rachel Fairburn dismisses talking about her recent life changes for being "too positive". She's not bitter, I don’t think there’s a single point made in this show that isn’t bang on. This is top-tier observational comedy delivered at breakneck speed.

No matter how well-written a show is, it’s mostly down to delivery and Rachel Fairburn has this absolutely nailed. Her timing is impeccable whether it be scripted storytelling or casual audience interaction.

I normally find it inappropriate to comment on a comedian’s outfit during a set but in this case, it would be disrespectful not to. The warm-up introduction is casual attire but for the main set, her sequinned fringed jumpsuit is truly spectacular.

Rachel Fairburn: Showgirl is a wickedly funny standup show from an outstanding comedian.

Photo credit: Drew Forsyth