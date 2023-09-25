Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, Edinburgh

Rachel Fairburn: Showgirl is on tour around the UK

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month Photo 4 GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, Edinburgh

Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, Edinburgh

Having opened at Manchester's Opera House earlier in the month, Rachel Fairburn: Showgirl continues its 36-date run this week. 

Instead of having a support act, Rachel has decided to come out and have a bit of a chat with the audience herself. It gives the evening a more relaxed feel like you're having a night out with a pal. A pal with a lot of opinions. 

After a short break, we get to the show itself. There's a throughline of how Rachel got into comedy when she experienced crippling shyness as a child. Mainly, Showgirl contains something that a lot of comedy shows are lacking just now: jokes. Solid, proper, snort-laugh-inducing jokes. Rattling through a variety of topics such as how she couldn't give less of a f**k about your air fryer, the naming of middle-class children and how many people are seriously lacking good manners.

While many comedians will draw on deep and meaningful life experiences to theme a show, Rachel Fairburn dismisses talking about her recent life changes for being "too positive". She's not bitter, I don’t think there’s a single point made in this show that isn’t bang on. This is top-tier observational comedy delivered at breakneck speed.

No matter how well-written a show is, it’s mostly down to delivery and Rachel Fairburn has this absolutely nailed. Her timing is impeccable whether it be scripted storytelling or casual audience interaction.

I normally find it inappropriate to comment on a comedian’s outfit during a set but in this case, it would be disrespectful not to. The warm-up introduction is casual attire but for the main set, her sequinned fringed jumpsuit is truly spectacular.

Rachel Fairburn: Showgirl is a wickedly funny standup show from an outstanding comedian.

You can read BroadwayWorld's interview with Rachel Fairburn here and buy tickets for her upcoming tour dates Click Here.

Photo credit: Drew Forsyth




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Review: COAST, Oran Mor Photo
Review: COAST, Oran Mor

Half-siblings, Jay and Kay, are on a road trip travelling overnight from Glasgow. After growing up apart, the recently united pair are heading for the coast down south, to go camping for a few nights and get to know each other better.

2
Deafinitely Theatre Announces THE PROMISE A Story Of A Deaf Woman Living With Dementia Photo
Deafinitely Theatre Announces THE PROMISE A Story Of A Deaf Woman Living With Dementia

DEAFINITELY THEATRE announces 'The Promise,' a story of a deaf woman living with dementia. Co-produced with Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, this new piece of writing is directed by Paula Garfield and written by Melissa Mostyn. Performances run from April to May 2024.

3
Open Letter To Creative Scotland In Support Of Lammermuir Festival Signed By 362 Musicians Photo
Open Letter To Creative Scotland In Support Of Lammermuir Festival Signed By 362 Musicians, Composers, and More

The Lammermuir Festival 2023 came to a close this week while urgently working to secure its future. Read the open letter in support of the festival here!

4
Cove Park and Dundee Rep Launch New Musical Theatre Writing Residency and Call For Applica Photo
Cove Park and Dundee Rep Launch New Musical Theatre Writing Residency and Call For Applications

Cove Park and Dundee Rep Theatre have announced a new residency for musical theatre writers to take place 4-17 March 2024. Learn more about the residency and how to apply here!

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, EdinburghReview: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, Edinburgh
Review: COAST, Oran MorReview: COAST, Oran Mor
Interview: 'I'll Get Called Brassy': Comedian Rachel Fairburn on her UK Tour SHOWGIRLInterview: 'I'll Get Called Brassy': Comedian Rachel Fairburn on her UK Tour SHOWGIRL
Review: LEAR'S FOOL, Bard in the BotanicsReview: LEAR'S FOOL, Bard in the Botanics

Videos

Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
The Rockfield Centre (10/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You