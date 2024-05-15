DIZNEY IN DRAG Returns To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their triumphant UK debut in 2023, Australian cabaret collective The Hairy Godmothers return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with their award winning, internationally travelled flagship show 'Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody' and the brand new sinful sequel: 'VILLAINS: A Dizney in Drag Parody'.

Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody is a hilarious, fantasy-driven, cabaret that warps the classics into an enchanted modern musical of self-discovery. Throwing antiquated ideologies out the window, our wide-eyed and inexperienced protagonist meets unlikely mentor The Hairy Godmother who guides them on an adventure from one twisted fairytale to the next, picking up precious gems of modern-day wisdom on the way.

VILLAINS: A Dizney in Drag Parody is an exploration of the dark side, in this tongue-in-cheek cabaret show, oozing with topical, hilarious, and empowering lessons on greed, power and sexual expression. What could be more devilishly delicious and tantalisingly twisted than a vivacious vaudeville of Villains in drag? The show rewrites nostalgic narratives to capture what lies beneath the surface, from the depths of the ocean floor to the castle dungeons; you'll pity the poor unfortunate souls who miss out on this one. So come peer into this cave of wonders and find a treasure trove of misunderstood outcasts and the evils that shape the world. Featuring the hottest and darkest miscreants, scoundrels, reprobates this side of the elephant graveyard.

The Hairy Godmothers are a motley crew, from Perth, West Australia with Surprisingly diverse backgrounds as lawyers, engineers, PhD graduates, theatre managers, science presenters, actors, dancers, yogis, teachers, and poets. They have come together through their passion of weaving positive messages of self-love and sex positivity into a tapestry of nostalgic fairytale magic and definitely-not-PG fun which strives to start conversations through entertainment, encouraging people to fully accept themselves and others.

