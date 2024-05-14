Review: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First opening in Sheffield in 2017, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is based on the real-life story of 16-year-old Jamie Campbell (Jamie New in the musical). Raised by his mother Margaret, Jamie is a confident and ambitious lad who dreams of being a drag queen- not really the done thing in Sheffield at the time.

As Jamie pursues this new identity, he decides that he wants to go to the school prom as his true self in a dress and heels. This doesn't go down well with his teacher Miss Hedge (Sam Bailey) who wants students to have what she views as more realistic goals for the future. She sees Jamie's individuality as attention-seeking and fears he is going to overshadow everyone else's prom experience.

In the lead role, the star that is shining so bright is Ivano Turco as Jamie New. Utterly captivating from start to finish, he plays the bold and funny lad to perfection alongside his more vulnerable moments. Kate Prince's choreography is incredible and gives us some of the most impactful moments in the show. Anna Fleischle's stage design is inspired as the stage adapts easily to change scene, with all changes executed seamlessly by the cast.

Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret New has a seriously impressive vocal range. It's always a show-stopper but her rendition of "He's My Boy" was truly special. The music is written by Dan Gillespie Sells with book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and stand-out songs include "And You Don't Even Know It"; "The Wall In My Head" and "Spotlight".

Jamie's mentor in drag is local legend Hugo (Kevin Clifton) who is better known as Loco Chanelle. Clifton is great as Hugo but has quite the majestic stage presence as Loco Chanelle.

This production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is as fresh and fearless as when it first opened.

Photo credit: Matt Crockett

