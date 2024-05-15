Charlotte Anne-Tilley and Mabel Thomas Will Bring SERIOUS THEATRE FROM SERIOUS PEOPLE to The Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At Bet On It Youth Theatre, aspiring actors will do anything to climb the ladder of success. Teachers and students alike believe in taking the work seriously. They also believe in taking themselves seriously. So prepare to get serious in Serious Theatre from Serious People.

In their comedy debut, Charlotte Anne-Tilley and Mabel Thomas use their multi-rolling prowess to share the talents, dreams and despair of Bet On It theatre company as they strive to make it big at the Edinburgh Fringe. Packed with priceless acting tips, pin-sharp audience interaction, can these acutely observed, hilariously realised characters set aside their big egos and huge ambitions to get the show on the road? Expect emotional outbursts, bizarre show pitches and a whole lot of drama as BBC's 'This Country' meets your childhood youth theatre in this unmissable character-driven satire.

Serious Theatre From Serious People is written and performed by Charlotte Anne-Tilley and Mabel Thomas, directed by Liv Ello with support from Lorna Rose Treen and Funny Women.

Charlotte Anne-Tilley is an award-winning actor and writer from Cheshire. Having graduated from LAMDA in 2018, Charlotte has been awarded Everything Theatre's Award for Ingenuity and 4theatre's Best Debut Performance. Her tragicomic play Almost Adult received huge critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe last year and her short film Birthday was selected for a variety of film festivals around Europe. As well as making her own work, she has performed with the National Youth Theatre, Secret Cinema and in the premiere of Alistair McDowall's Zero for the Young Dudes at The Lowry. Charlotte is also the creator of the #FemiFringe Podcast.

Mabel Thomas is an American actor, writer and bread enthusiast who trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Mabel wrote and performed her debut play Sugar at the Edinburgh Fringe 2022. The show received a host of 5 star reviews and transferred to London's Old Red Lion Theatre. Mabel starred in Full Moon Feature's Demonic Toys: Jack Attack on Amazon Prime and has most recently been filming the lead in the feature Nobody Wants to Be Here, Nobody Wants to Leave.

