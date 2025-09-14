Review: OUR BROTHER, Òran Mór

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Our Brother is a new political thriller written by Jack MacGregor and directed by Andrea Ling. It runs as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint Autumn/Winter season at Oran Mor and will transfer to Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre on the 15th of September.

Scottish journalist listed as “Stranger” (played by Bobby Bradley) is granted an interview with a Cambodian dictator (David Lee-Jones). He’s wide-eyed and naive as he tells his American colleague (Nicole Cooper) that he’s actually quite nice. The pair get along well and Stranger seems to take everything he’s told at face value.

MacGregor’s script builds tension well and the final third of Our Brother will have you on the edge of your seat. Nicole Cooper is sensational as always, trying to reason with her friend who has been charmed by the dictator. When “Brother” admits to performing executions, “Stranger” is as devastated as he would be by the betrayal of a long-time friend.

It’s an intense and gripping watch with incredible performances from the three actors and a script packed with gut punches.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...