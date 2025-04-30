Review: MYRA'S STORY, Pavilion Theatre Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Myra’s Story is a one-woman play by Brian Foster, a much-acclaimed hit at the Edinburgh Fringe. Fionna Hewitt-Twamley steps effortlessly into the shoes of Myra, a middle-aged homeless alcoholic wandering the streets of Dublin.

Hewitt-Twamley is a delight to watch, making Myra both hugely likeable and darkly funny as she relives the twists and tragedies of her life. She slips effortlessly between characters, using subtle shifts in voice and body to bring a whole cast to life.

The writing is often sharp and engaging, however the narrative occasionally drifts, and some of the bleaker moments feel overwrought. The ending, while heartfelt, drags just long enough to blunt its impact. Still, Myra’s Story delivers a powerful message about the humanity behind homelessness — and with some tightening, it could be absolutely incredible.

I’d recommend Myra’s Story for Hewitt-Twamley’s outstanding performance and for the important conversations it will ignite.

Myra's Story was at the Pavilion Theatre until 27 April.

Photo Credit: Myra's Story

