Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow

On paper, Meet Me At The Knob looks like a perfect production thanks to its incredible creative team and unusual synopsis. In practice, it's even better. Meet Me At The Knob is written by Johnny McKnight and directed by Jemima Levick with music and lyrics by Novasound.

It's Glasgow in the 1920s and the Broomielaw is run by a gang known as the White Hat Boys. Based loosely on true events, the little-remembered and little spoke about gang lured government officials and the likes into illegal homosexual activity and then blackmailed them for their silence. And they did it in drag.

Alan (Tom Urie) turns up to a grubby hotel room to meet Fanny (Dylan Wood), a handsome young man who is selling his services. As sexual activity is underway, Liz (the always outstanding Darren Brownlie) emerges with a camera to capture the perfect footage for extortion.

It's truly incredible how many twists McKnight manages to pack into an hour long show. Meet Me At The Knob is gritty, hilarious and at times very moving. It's very very funny and initially comes across as a bit of a comedy caper as Liz details all the ways in which these photos could ruin Alan's reputation. All three actors do a tremendous job but I can never pass up an opportunity to praise Darren Brownlie. Brownlie's comedic timing is impeccable as is his ability to handle the more emotional side of the script.

These men are abusing their power and convicting men for things like having a drink in a bar whereas they are deeply involved in this lifestyle themselves. There's important and powerful messaging behind this play alongside the humour.

Just to make things even more special, Meet Me At The Knob is a musical. Powerhouse duo Novasound are behind the music and lyrics for the play and again they've struck the perfect balance between genuine emotion and catchy comedy tunes.

Meet Me At The Knob is definitely destined for bigger things and I both fear and welcome what further boundaries could be pushed outside of a lunchtime slot.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan