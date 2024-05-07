GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe With TEN THOUSAND HOURS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adelaide's circus and physical theatre superstars, Gravity & Other Myths (GOM), return to the Edinburgh Fringe for the INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE of their new work Ten Thousand Hours .

Following the hit sell-out sensations Macro and The Pulse at the Edinburgh International Festival, and Fringe-favourite smash-hit A Simple Space, the circus legends that are Gravity & Other Myths return with their critically acclaimed, brand-new show Ten Thousand Hours. This is an ode to the countless hours needed to achieve great things.

Eight world-class acrobats investigate physical skill; how we obtain it, how we perfect it, and how it can transform our lives. Through highlighting the nuance of high-level acrobatics, audiences experience a heightened appreciation of the countless hours required to master the skills they are witnessing. Ten Thousand Hours is a revelry of the distinct physical language that defines GOM and a celebration of the pursuit of mastery.

The work captures and champions GOM's guiding values, spotlighting genuine human connection and acrobatic virtuosity. Following in the footsteps of A Simple Space, the company's most cherished and prolific work to date, this new creation will invite audiences to witness acrobatics at a level they have never seen before. GOM's latest, trailblazing creation features a cast of elite acrobats, all internationally renowned masters of their artform. Through honest, cheeky and daring physical storytelling, their superhuman skills become relatable ensuring audiences of all ages are glued to their seats.

Director Lachlan Binns said: ”Ten Thousand Hours is about the excitement of learning something new. Our artists have spent their lives in the pursuit of mastering their craft, whether that be acrobatics, gymnastics, music, or dance and their journeys share remarkable similarities.

There's the excitement of the first steps, the frustrations as skills become more and more challenging, the elation at a breakthrough, and the resulting surge of progress. There's late nights filled with blood, sweat, and tears. There are the often-missed friends and social events lost to immovable training sessions, competitions, and performances. There's the joy we share working together, playing, competing with, and supporting each other through it all.

This is something every person has gone through. We are all at the beginning, middle, or nearing the end of these many thousands of journeys, sometimes all at the same time, and this show aims to celebrate that. This show also marks the beginning of an exciting new journey for me: directing.”

Comments