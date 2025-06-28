Review: MAN'S BEST FRIEND at Tron Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated Scottish writer Douglas Maxwell returns to the Tron Theatre, more than two decades after his debut with Our Bad Magnet in 2000. In this new work, Jordan Young stars as Ronnie, a dog walker who took up the job as a coping mechanism during lockdown. But when a mishap sends all the dogs bolting off their leads, Ronnie plunges into disarray —and must confront some uncomfortable truths.

The set design features circular raised platforms resembling garden fences, encircling a single armchair. It’s a serviceable setup though visually unremarkable. When Jordan Young settles into the chair, the lighting dims significantly, creating the vibe of a bedtime story—at times a little too soothing making some audience members sleepy. Dogs are represented by cartoon-style projections, which, while a playful idea, feel somewhat arbitrary and distracting.

Young is a gifted storyteller and brings warmth, humour, and sincerity to the role. The story touches on important themes—grief, loneliness, and the strange comforts we found in lockdown—but it treads familiar ground. While moving in parts and especially resonant for dog lovers, it doesn’t quite offer the narrative grip to set it apart.

Man's Best Friend is at the Tron Theatre until 12 July.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

