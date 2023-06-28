Review: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre, Glasgow

The cult classic comes to Glasgow

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside Photo 2 OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret
THE BARON AND THE JUNK DEALER Makes World Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival Photo 4 THE BARON AND THE JUNK DEALER Makes World Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Review: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Review: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre, Glasgow

At Westerberg High, the school is ruled by three popular mean girls called Heather Chandler (Verity Thompson), Heather Duke (Elise Zavou) and Heather Mcnamara (Billie Bowman). Veronica Sawyer (Jenna Innes) is an outsider who decides the only way to make it to college unscathed is to be accepted by the clique. 

Veronica isn't like the Heathers, she doesn't have the same cruel streak but she's valuable to the group because of her ability to forge handwriting on hall passes and report cards. New student Jason "JD" Dean (Jacob Fowler) is seen as a social outcast but he connects with Veronica, telling her that he can see she doesn't belong as part of this group.

It's tricky to not give too much away about the content of Heathers the Musical but in fairness, you've had over 30 years to watch the movie. It's a lot darker than the peppy posters suggest and the content warnings for the show include themes of suicide, murder, violence, eating disorders and sexual violence. What starts off as an accident that JD and Veronica cover up as a suicide, quickly becomes something of a spree. 

The songs are catchy and to utilise one of the titles of them, "Big Fun". The cast are fantastic and having seen the musical a few times I have to say that Jenna Innes is my favourite Veronica to date. She's brilliantly sassy and has great timing on the most iconic lines from the film and her "Dead Girl Walking" is the highlight of the evening.

Much like the film of the same name, Heathers the Musical has become a cult classic. In the style of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the musical has picked up a few traditions- at the end of the show fans throw coloured scrunchies on the stage. Without sounding too old, it's such a joy to see so many younger people at the theatre and the venue packed to the rafters on a rainy Tuesday night. High energy with a wicked storyline and great songs, Heathers the Musical is a sensation for a very good reason.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Catherine Cohens COME FOR ME To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023 in August Photo
Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023 in August

Fresh from her critically acclaimed Netflix special The Twist...? She's Gorgeous, New York sensation and Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Catherine Cohen is set to make her triumphant return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August following her successful debut UK tour with her show Come For Me.

2
Ania Magliano To Bring I CANT BELIEVE YOUVE DONE THIS to Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
Ania Magliano To Bring I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU'VE DONE THIS to Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Following last year's storming success, award-winning comedian Ania Magliano is set to return to the Pleasance throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, with her brand-new show 'I Can't Believe You've Done This' based on the worst haircut she ever had.

3
LOOKING FOR GIANTS to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
LOOKING FOR GIANTS to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe in August

Looking for Giants will be presented at Edinburgh Fringe in August.

4
Award Winning Actor Tim Hardy Performs THE TRIALS OF GALILEO at Greenside Venues in Edinbu Photo
Award Winning Actor Tim Hardy Performs THE TRIALS OF GALILEO at Greenside Venues in Edinburgh

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Tim Hardy is bringing his critically acclaimed solo show, The Trials of Galileo to Greenside Venues in Edinburgh from 4 - 26 August.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Akuy Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?) Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Akuy Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?) Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Sofie Hagen Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Sofie Hagen Q&A
Fraser Boyle presents HIS LIFE FLASHED BEFORE YOUR EYESFraser Boyle presents HIS LIFE FLASHED BEFORE YOUR EYES
EDINBURGH 2023: The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose Q&A

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ice Hole: A Cardboard Comedy
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You