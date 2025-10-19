Review: FLICK & PIE GO FISHING, Òran Mór

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Flick & Pie Go Fishing is a new comedy-drama play written and directed by Laila Noble.

We open with a cutesy romcom-worthy flirty text exchange between Flick (Stephanie MacGaraidh) and Pie (Afton Moran) as they first get to know each other. Fast forward five years and Pie is in the hospital after being beaten up. Flick encourages Pie to go to the police but its not quite as straightforward as that.

Flick and Pie have a sweet and largely honest relationship. The strength of the writing is how genuine it is and how much fun the pair have together. Both are from different backgrounds and their parents have different attitudes to their relationships.

Pie is a people pleaser who is horrified by Flick’s middle-class mother (Joanna Harte) and her tendency to send back meals in restaurants if they’re not perfect. Flick had a blissful childhood, whereas it is Pie’s father who put them in the hospital. Is their relationship strong enough to survive these differences?

The pacing of the show lets it down slightly and there’s a real dip in energy when the three go out for dinner together. However, strong performances and a genuine and funny script hold it together, making this an enjoyable way to spend an hour.

