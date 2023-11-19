Review: FLEG, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Fleg was part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint Autumn/Winter season

By: Nov. 19, 2023

Review: FLEG, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Fleg is a new play written by Meghan Tyler and directed by Dominic Hill, produced for A Play, A Pie and A Pint in association with the Citizens Theatre.

Bobby (Harry Ward) and Caroline (Beth Marshall) are a patriotic couple living in East Belfast with a deep love of the Union. When they see a member of the council (Fran Hess) tampering with their beloved "fleg", a Union Jack flying outside of their home they are in a rush for confrontation. Bobby and Caroline don't watch the news and don't have access to their mobile phones so they go into a state of intense grief and denial when Tierna informs them that the flags are being moved to half-mast as "your one", Her Majesty has died. 

Caroline is bereft by this news but Bobby becomes obsessed with honouring the Union. The flag shouldn't be lowered. It should be flown higher, it should be bigger. The sectarian views he already held are intensified. His language is foul and he's particularly offended by his assumption that Tierna is a Catholic, manhandling his fleg. 

Bobby starts to imagine his beloved fleg in physical form (also played by Hess) and is clearly sexually attracted to it. The term flag shagger is taken quite literally in this play. Tyler's writing is wickedly funny, shocking and brilliant. Bobby is as stereotypical as you can get with the Union Jack displayed across his living room and pet bulldogs, swilling beer and holidaying in Benidorm. 

The particularly interesting thing about Tyler's writing is their portrayal of Caroline. Initially, she is every bit as prejudiced as her husband but after engaging with Tierna comes around to the idea that their views are outdated and making them miserable. This play manages to achieve an awful lot in just an hour.

Fleg is an absolute triumph and the epitome of what makes A Play, A Pie and A Pint so special. 




