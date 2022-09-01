Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: BURN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Review of the National Theatre Of Scotland's Burn at the Theatre Royal

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  
Review: BURN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Review: BURN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Burn is a co-production between The National Theatre of Scotland, New York City's The Joyce Theater and Edinburgh International Festival starring Alan Cumming. Co-created by Cumming and Steven Hoggett, Burn is an electrifying piece of dance theatre that is based around the life and works of Robert Burns.

Ana Inés Jabares-Pita's set design is exceptional. Combined with Tim Lutkin's lighting design and Andrzej Goulding's video design, Burn is a visual feast from start to finish. While the movement, words and music are at the core of this production the special effects from Kevin Quantum elevate it into something truly unique and magical.

Burn dares to take a look beyond the 'biscuit tin' image of Robert Burns and delve into his personal life beyond the success. Alan Cumming gaves an utterly spellbinding performance that has the audience enthralled throughout. Both intense and a little bit cheeky, there's a sense that there's some of the actor's own personality is reflected in this role.

Finishing with a moving toast to Auld Lang Syne, Burn is a truly breathtaking and innovative production.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan





From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: BURN, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: BURN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
September 1, 2022

A co-production between the National Theatre of Scotland, New York City’s The Joyce Theater and Edinburgh International Festival, Burn is a new creation from the legendary Scottish actor and author Alan Cumming and the Olivier award-winning and internationally renowned choreographer Steven Hoggett (Black Watch, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), featuring Robert Burns’ own words and the music of Anna Meredith.
Review: ROCK OF AGES, King's TheatreReview: ROCK OF AGES, King's Theatre
August 31, 2022

Rock of Ages is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played loud and proud by an awesome live band.
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey Barrel
August 30, 2022

Scottish Comedian of the Year winner, viral video star and regular panellist on BBC Scotland's Breaking the News, Marc Jennings returns to the Fringe following his sold-out debut in 2019. In this new show Marc tackles the topics dominating our cultural conversation today, shares his experience of an ill-fated lockdown relationship and discusses the difficulties of modern dating.
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: FILLS MONKEY: WE WILL DRUM YOU, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2022: Review: FILLS MONKEY: WE WILL DRUM YOU, Pleasance Courtyard
August 30, 2022

A worldwide sensation from Montreal to Beijing, Fills Monkey return with an exhilarating new show. Blending pure joy and comedy with extraordinary musicianship, these two exceptional drummers fuse musical styles from rock to heavy metal, and Latin to jazz. Creating percussive heaven they also play tribute to their favourite artists: AC/DC, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, U2, Phil Collins and more. Their drumsticks are magic and their irresistible beats go straight to the heart! A fun-packed experience to delight the whole family.
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MADE IN INDIA/BRITAIN, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2022: Review: MADE IN INDIA/BRITAIN, Pleasance Courtyard
August 29, 2022

Since leaving home in Birmingham, Rinkoo Barpaga has been determined to find somewhere to settle. Along the way he's encountered racism, discrimination and has begun asking himself: 'Where do I belong?' Join him as he delves deep into past experiences in order to discover his true self and a place he can finally call home.