Review: BURN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Burn is a co-production between The National Theatre of Scotland, New York City's The Joyce Theater and Edinburgh International Festival starring Alan Cumming. Co-created by Cumming and Steven Hoggett, Burn is an electrifying piece of dance theatre that is based around the life and works of Robert Burns.

Ana Inés Jabares-Pita's set design is exceptional. Combined with Tim Lutkin's lighting design and Andrzej Goulding's video design, Burn is a visual feast from start to finish. While the movement, words and music are at the core of this production the special effects from Kevin Quantum elevate it into something truly unique and magical.

Burn dares to take a look beyond the 'biscuit tin' image of Robert Burns and delve into his personal life beyond the success. Alan Cumming gaves an utterly spellbinding performance that has the audience enthralled throughout. Both intense and a little bit cheeky, there's a sense that there's some of the actor's own personality is reflected in this role.

Finishing with a moving toast to Auld Lang Syne, Burn is a truly breathtaking and innovative production.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan