Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Theatre Royal

Boys From The Blackstuff is a new play based on Alan Bleasdale’s BAFTA award-winning TV series and is written by James Graham and directed by Kate Wasserberg.

It's Liverpool in the 1980s and a group of men are out of work. They're keen to work but there are no jobs available. They have to traipse down to the job centre constantly to justify their dole money.

There's some cash-in-hand work available on building sites where men are paid way below the going rate with the employers taking advantage of their desperation. The benefits office are hot on their tails and are keen to catch these men working while claiming.

The setting is industrial Liverpool with projections of the shipping docks in the background. There is a stark contrast between the coldness of the set and the colour and character from the spirited men.

There are strong performances across the board as these men go through a range of emotions because of their circumstances. The standout performance comes from Jay Johnson as Yosser. He's initially a bit of light relief as he declares "I could do that" about every job he comes across but it becomes clear he's a lot more desperate than it first seems.

While it is slow to get going, Boys From The Blackstuff is a hard-hitting drama that feels just as relevant today as it did 40 years ago.

Photo credit: Alastair Muir

