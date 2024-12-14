Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEASTIE, Pavilion Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This year's annual pantomime at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre is Beauty and the Beastie and it is written and directed by Eric Potts and Liam Dolan.

In the quiet village of Cludgie, Beauty (Jennifer Neil) helps her mother Professor Porridge (Nikki Auld) and their neighbours Dame Dolly Drumchapel (Craig Glover) and her son Hector (Liam Dolan). Beauty is a kind and patient woman with a sense of adventure and she isn't falling for the charm of the local (self-proclaimed) heartthrob Benedict Bridie (Jack Jester).

When her mother is taken captive by a mysterious creature at Cludgie Castle, Beauty offers up herself as the Beast's prisoner instead. The ending is rushed but what the show lacks in plot development, it makes up for in fun.

Liam Dolan as Hector certainly shows the value of putting a comedian in the 'resident daftie' role. He's quick off the mark if anything goes off script and he is the firm favourite with the audience. He also works well with Craig Glover and there are some brilliantly messy moments with some whipped cream.

Grado and Stephen Purdon work well as a double act with the world's least catchy catchphrase. Plot-wise, it's not overly clear why they're there but character-wise they're great fun.

The ensemble work well together and the musical numbers are great, paired with brilliant costume and set design. It's not a perfect show and some of the storytelling gets lost in the chaos but it has all the elements of a classic panto and there's plenty to enjoy in Beauty and the Beastie.

Photo credit: Martin Shields

