Rendez-Bous Dance Brings WHAT SONGS MAY DO... to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coming to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, RENDEZ-VOUS DANCE will present What Songs May Do..., August 6th-11th at 7pm at Dance Base Studio 1.

What songs may do…is a highly physical, absorbing dance duet created by the award-winning choreographer Mathieu Geffré for his own company, Rendez-Vous dance. Danced by Oliver Chapman and Paolo Pisarra to the music of the legendary Nina Simone, the work makes its Edinburgh Fringe debut in August at Dance Base Studio 1 August 6th-11th.

"What Songs May Do… was a reminder of the evocative and transformative power of music…and a beautiful illustration of how dance can cut so cleanly through surface gloss to explore the very heart of our being. I loved it." (Greenwich Visitor)

What songs may do…celebrates love in all its diversity. Geffré has created a piece of intense, poetic physical drama. By focusing on the emotional connection between the two men onstage, the piece examines and exposes the fractured relationship of a once romantic couple as they delve into their past in an attempt to rebuild their future together. Through Nina Simone’s music, the piece shines a light on our deep-rooted connection to memories through music and proposes the power of what songs may (actually) do.

Choreographer and Artistic Director Mathieu Geffré:

After graduating from the Paris Conservatoire in 2006, Mathieu Geffré performed with many companies across Europe including Dansgroep Amsterdam, Noord Nederlandse Dans, and National Dance Company Wales. He has collaborated with numerous leading choreographers including Itzik Galili, Johan Inger, Caroline Finn, Didy Veldman, Christopher Bruce and Angelin Preljocaj. Mathieu has created and presented work on many European stages and received numerous awards for his production What songs may do...

Mathieu launched his own company, Rendez-Vous dance in 2021. He is the first recipient of the Made in the North East commission award.

“Reflecting on my 15-year career as a dancer I realised that as a gay man I had never had the opportunity of performing what was, for me, authentic love on stage,” says Mathieu. “The lack of diversity within choreographic narratives was underpinned by a lack of role models. I wanted to create space for exploring the traditional form of the love duet through the queer lens.

“Nina Simone’s Montreux performance of the song Feelings was an early inspiration. Beyond the power of her performance and the despair in the words (questioning the necessity of love if losing it hurts so much), I had the sensation she was trying to create a dialogue with me. Her repertoire became the source of our research in a constant dialogue between her voice and the performers’ bodies.

“Fringe audiences are in for a treat as they witness the sheer brilliance of Paolo and Oliver’s performances. What songs may do… will guide them through the intricate ebbs and flows of a relationship—an immersive journey that is both intense and irresistibly captivating. By focusing the lens on a singular relationship, my aim is to delve into the timeless, universal inquiry of love: its significance, its complexities, and its indispensable role in our lives. And I hope audiences will leave with a profound appreciation for the love they both give and receive.”

What songs may do…had its premiere in Royan, France in 2022 before touring to a number of venues across the UK in 2022 and 2023. The duet exposes the fractured relationship of a once romantic couple as they delve into their past in an attempt to rebuild their future together. British Theatre Guide called it “…musical, intelligent, well-crafted and moving, drawing in the audience…”

Comments