Rare Documentary Screening Welcomes Afrique En Cirque To Edinburgh

The event is on Thursday 10 August. 

By: Jul. 10, 2023

To commemorate the highly anticipated Edinburgh debut of renowned West African/Canadian circus troupe Kalabanté Productions, Cameo Picturehouse will host a screening and Q&A of award-winning documentary Circus Without Borders (2015), the story of Artcirq and Kalabanté on Thursday 10 August. 

 

Seven years in the making, Circus Without Borders is tale of two circuses, Artcirq of the Canadian Arctic, and Kalabanté from West Africa. It is a culture-crossing performance piece that offers a portal into two remote communities, and an inspiring story of resilience and joy. The documentary follows two friends — Kalabanté Artistic Director, Yamoussa Bangoura and Guillaume Saladin, founder of Artcirq, as they use their art to help Inuit and Guinean youth achieve success all while confronting suicide, poverty, and despair.  

 

Made in 2015, the film went on to be the Feature Documentary Film winner at the 2015 International Moondance Film Festival, as well as being officially selected for the Vancouver International Film Festival, Independent Film Festival Boston and more. The screening of the documentary at the Cameo will be followed by a Q&A with star and multi-disciplinary artist Yamoussa Bangoura. 

 

The screening coincides with Kalabanté Production's Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut at Assembly Hall this August, with their acclaimed production Afrique en Cirque - inspired by daily life in Guinea, West Africa. This performance by the Quebec-based troupe shares the beauty, youth and artistry of African cultures - with gravity-defying acrobatics accompanied by a soundtrack of Afro-Jazz, percussion and kora.  

 

Yamoussa said he was proud to continue Kalabanté's tradition of sharing culture across the globe by bringing Afrique en Cirque, and the Circus Without Borders documentary, to an entirely new audience in Edinburgh.  

 

“Making this film was a very special experience for me. Circus is joyful and can bring people together. This film shows the power of that – uniting people through circus across continents. I am excited to bring Afrique en Cirque to Edinburgh and to share some Guinean culture with the Festival Fringe so that we can continue to learn about one another through circus.” 

 

Afrique en Cirque is an authentic experience that pays homage to the Guinean diaspora and is inspired by the international experiences of its creator. High-level acrobatics, innovative choreography, and colourful rhythms – enter the universe of Kalabanté Productions and prepare for an unforgettable journey. 

 

The Circus Without Borders screening will take place at the Cameo Picturehouse, Edinburgh at 18:30 on Thursday 10 August followed by a Q&A with Yamoussa Bangoura, hosted by author and critic Lucy Ribchester. 

Tickets and further information are available from Click Here

 

Afrique en Cirque will run at Assembly Hall, 03-28 August. Tickets are available now from the Assembly Festival box office, www.assemblyfestival.com

 




