RED LIKE FRUIT Wins Scotsman Fringe First

2b theatre company has taken the Edinburgh Festival Fringe by storm. Again. 2b's Red Like Fruit, a new play by Hannah Moscovitch, is receiving rave reviews from the UK and Scottish press, and as was announced on Friday morning, has received a Scotsman Fringe First Award.

2b theatre company is one of only five companies at the Fringe to be awarded in the first week of the festival, praising the company for exceptional new writing. The Scotsman's prestigious Fringe Firsts are the longest running awards at the Edinburgh festivals, and are recognised all over the world. The Fringe Firsts were designed to encourage performers to bring new work to Edinburgh in the spirit of adventure and experiment. 2b won a Fringe First for our biggest ever touring hit Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story during its UK premiere run in 2017. 2b has toured five shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest performing arts festival.

"This recognition means a lot," says 2b Artistic Director, Christian Barry. "For us, the Edinburgh Fringe is kind of the centre of our universe for original creation, touring companies. There are over 3,800 shows here this month. So many worthy shows by so many remarkable colleagues from around the world. So to be recognized with this prize is significant."

Canadian playwriting (and screenwriting) sensation Hannah Moscovitch says, "Red Like Fruit is a personal piece, and it's unconventional. It means a lot to me, but that doesn't necessarily mean it would resonate for other people. So to see it being so well received, is really nice. Thank you, Edinburgh. I hope this means even more people will come and see 2b's wonderful production."

The Scotsman Fringe First Award will be presented at a ceremony in Edinburgh this Friday morning at 10:30AM local time, August 8th, in Edinburgh.

In Red Like Fruit, Lauren asks Luke to narrate her life: her fraying mental health, the growing sense of unease she feels in the world. While Lauren's been reporting on a high profile case of domestic violence, she's been thinking back with eerie ambivalence on a set of sexual events from her adolescence, and something in her has started to crack. Soon, Lauren can no longer comprehend her own decisions and desires (like why she asked Luke to narrate for her in the first place). Red Like Fruit interrogates the many contradictions and complexities of complicity, consent, patriarchy and traumatic memory in the post #MeToo era.

The show runs until August 24th (various showtimes) at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, Scotland.