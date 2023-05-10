Prizes, Judges And Finalists Revealed For Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer Of The Year

Scottish Young Musicians, Scotland's festival of music competitions, gives young musicians from around the country the chance to compete to win career-enhancing prizes, perform live on a national stage in front of internationally renowned judges, and push their skills like never before.

In 2023, 30 local authorities covering 99% of Scotland's population are taking part in Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year, giving opportunities to more young people who would like to compete in Scotland's only music competition where funding and expertise is offered to every school and Local Authority.

The competition was open to all young musicians who go to school in Scotland, whatever age or standard. Each area has selected their best local soloist to compete at the National Final at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on Sunday 21 May 2023. In addition, 20 of Scotland's independent schools have competed to select a finalist. (A link to a live document containing the full list of all 31 young musicians participating in the final can be found in Notes to Editors.)

After much anticipation, the full list of prizes for the competition can now also be announced, with some of the UK's leading musical institutions and orchestras taking part. New for this year, Scottish Opera are offering the best vocalist and runner up vocalist a day with Scotland's national opera company, including a special tour of the rehearsal and production facilities and the chance to meet some of the artists, artisans and support staff who make, stage, promote and present Scottish Opera's productions.

Royal Scottish National Orchestra has offered the prize of a bespoke experience which would include time to meet with its CEO, Alastair Mackie, and a meeting with a player of the prize-winner's choice. This prize also includes attending a rehearsal and a pair of concert tickets. Scottish Chamber Orchestra is offering a bespoke experience including time to meet with their CEO, Gavin Reid, a meeting with a player of choice, the opportunity to attend a rehearsal, and a pair of concert tickets.

Other orchestras and ensembles offering prizes include The Dunedin Consort, one of the world's leading Baroque ensembles, who are offering concert tickets, an invitation to attend a rehearsal, and some one-to-one time with a player. Scottish Ensemble, Glasgow's pioneering string orchestra has offered a competitor the opportunity to attend a rehearsal, 2 tickets for a performance and the chance to meet Scottish Ensemble staff and/or performers to get an insight into music careers and opportunities.

The Cumnock Tryst, founded by Sir James MacMillan, is offering a finalist the opportunity to perform a solo recital in its year-round programme in 2024-25.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, host of the national final, is offering the winner of the solo competition a coaching session with the relevant head of department, participation in a masterclass, and a studio recording session with an accompanist provided, giving the winner a quality recording that could be used for auditions. The Conservatoire is also providing two runners up a coaching session with the relevant heads of department and participation in a masterclass.

Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, recognised as an innovative world leading institution, is offering a winner an immersive bespoke day reflective of their musical interests and aspirations. This will include a private lesson, a professional studio recording, along with a variety of opportunities such as observing masterclasses, attending performances, and other special events. Trinity has a leading reputation for musical theatre and jazz which could present a unique opportunity for a winner in these genres. All travel and accommodation costs will be included along with an overnight stay for both the winner and their chaperone.

Haydock Music, a specialist music store in Milngavie, Glasgow, Band Supplies, one of the leading Brass & Woodwind Suppliers in the UK, and The Wind Section, who are also one of the UK's leading musical instrument retailers, are all offering voucher prizes for some of the finalists. Stringers of Edinburgh, the UK's leading online retailer for violinists, violists and cellists is offering the prize of a BAM Case for the most promising in the competition.

The Corner Shop PR, leading Arts PR agency based in Edinburgh, is offering half a day of media and social media training which will cover everything from interview training to how to best utilise your social media accounts for a professional career in music.

As previously announced, the overall winner of the national competition will also receive a stunning sculpture by Alexander Stoddart, the King's Sculptor in Ordinary, of the Maid of Morven playing the Clarsach. Scottish Young Musicians will also gift the winner of Solo Performer of the Year £1,000 to be spent on activities or items to further their musical career. Two runners up will receive a prize of £250 each also to be used for musical activities.

Ursula Jones OBE, in memory of the virtuoso trumpeter Philip Jones CBE who founded one of the world's most celebrated brass ensembles, has donated £250 to the most promising solo brass player, to be spent on music related activities. Ursula will also be at the final to present the Brass Ensemble of the Year trophy and cash prize to Stranraer Brass. East Lothian Council Instrumental Music Service Senior String Ensemble, who won the overall Scottish Young Musicians Ensemble of the Year, will also be presented with their cash prize and trophy, and both ensembles will perform at the final in an all-expenses paid trip.

Deciding the winners of all of these outstanding prizes will be an adjudication panel of musical experts. John Logan, Head of Brass at RCS, will be chairing the panel of adjudicators. He will be joined by Sarah Ayoub of the multi-instrumental composing and performing duo the Ayoub Sisters, who were discovered by Mark Ronson and are recognised internationally for their chemistry on stage and ability to unite different musical genres and cultures together through their unique compositional style. Internationally renowned soprano Judith Howarth will also sit on the panel as the vocal specialist judge, and Heather Nicol, Head of Woodwind at Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, will be the woodwind specialist judge. Ross Leighton of Fatherson fame completes the judging line-up, bringing expertise from his career in the alternative rock scene, having toured with bands such as Biffy Clyro, Panic! at the Disco and Enter Shikari.

The final will be presented by singer and broadcaster Jamie MacDougall, who will meet with all the young performers backstage beforehand, and feature a special video welcome by international classical violinist Nicola Benedetti.

Alan Kerr, Chair of Scottish Young Musicians, said: "I'm delighted to see Scottish Young Musicians build on the firm foundations achieved in its first year to now cover 99% of the country. The support we've had from the Scottish music community and from further afield has been incredible. The reach we have made into Scotland's communities has benefited countless students, enhancing their performance abilities and life-skills, useful whether they want to pursue a career in music or elsewhere. Our goal is to go even further next year."

Jane Davidson, Director of Outreach and Education at Scottish Opera, said: "Scottish Opera is delighted to be part of this year's Scottish Young Musicians Competition and we look forward to welcoming the winners in the vocalist category to a special tour of our rehearsal and production facilities to meet some of the artists, artisans and support staff who make, stage, promote and present our productions. The competition, as well as the preceding heats at local authority level across Scotland, are a wonderful way to encourage the next generation of performing artists and further proof, if any were needed, that music and the performing arts continue to be celebrated as an crucial element of school life."

Ross Leighton, frontman of Fatherson and one of this year's adjudicators, said: "I can't wait to be a part of this year's judging panel! I'm always blown away with the amount of talent Scotland has and to witness this stage of these young musicians' careers is an honour. This competition is the perfect opportunity to display their unique abilities and join a community that will encourage a new era of Scottish creativity, which is super inspiring and I'm really looking forward to hearing them do their thing!"

Juliet Robertson, winner of Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year 2022, said: "Winning the Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year was incredible and led on to so many amazing opportunities including being on Penny Smith's show on Scala Radio, visiting 10 Downing Street for Burns Night, playing in several concerts and I am attending an international piano summer school soon. It has been an absolutely incredible journey and a life-changing experience. The finals day was great and inspiring so I really hope that all of this year's performers enjoy it too!"

For more information, please visit www.scottishyoungmusicians.com.