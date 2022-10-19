Pitlochry Festival Theatre Presents New Adaptation Of PETER PAN & WENDY in November

Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be taking audiences on a magical journey to Neverland when it premieres Peter Pan and Wendy, a magical new adaptation of J.M. Barrie classic novel Peter Pan over the festive season.

Adapted by the wonderfully inventive and imaginative Janys Chambers (North and South, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) and directed by the theatre's Associate Director Ben Occhipinti, Peter Pan and Wendy is set to enchant and thrill audiences at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 18 November till 23 December.

One starry night, bedtime stories come alive for Wendy Darling and her younger brothers John and Michael when they meet Peter Pan and Tinkerbell and fly with them on a magical journey to Neverland - 'second star to the right and straight on till morning.' They find themselves on a thrilling adventure far from home where they make friends with the Lost Boys, meet the evil pirate Captain Hook and his motley crew, and encounter a very noisy crocodile.

Peter Pan and Wendy's exciting cast will feature Fiona Wood (Blonde Bombshells of 1943 and Chicago, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Wendy, Robbie Scott (Dick Whittington, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre) as Peter Pan, Colin McCredie (DC Fraser in Taggart, STV; A Christmas Carol and The Wind in the Willows, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, and soon to be seen in the BBC Scotland adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's Mayflies) as Caption Hook, Deidre Davis (Eileen Donachie in River City, BBC and Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood and Noises Off, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Mrs Darling; Patricia Panther (Lament to Sheku Bayoh, National Theatre of Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival and Royal Lyceum Theatre) as Tinkerbell, Ruairidh McDonald (The Kist, Edinburgh Festival and New York) as John; Stephanie Payne (Pinocchio, Citizens Theatre) as Michael; Euan Bennet (The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre, Sunshine on Leith, Leeds Playhouse and the film Anna and the Apocalypse) as Tootles and Nanna and Delme Thomas (The Three Musketeers, Dukes Lancaster and Potted Potter, West End and World tour) as Slightly. The cast will also play ensemble roles.

Wendy & Peter Pan is designed by Anna Orton, with music directed by Robert Hiley, lighting by Simon Wilkinson and sound by Matthew Tomlinson. The production's movement director is Lesley Hutchison, with fighting directed by Robin Hellier and the aerial adviser is Mark Gibson.

Playwright Janys Chambers said, "I was thrilled to be asked by Elizabeth Newman to do this new adaptation of Peter Pan and Wendy for Pitlochry Festival Theatre. This is a tale full of child-centred fun. How can any child resist the idea of a boy flying in through their bedroom window at night, teaching them to fly - really fly! - and then taking them off to have adventures involving desperate pirates, a fairy that sounds like bells, enigmatic mermaids and ticking crocodiles?



My adaptation of Peter Pan and Wendy is funny - but it also has the emotional depth to it that Barrie's story suggests. It's the two together - comedy and emotion - that make the magic in any play."

Director Ben Occhipinti added, "I can't wait to bring Janys Chambers' beautiful adaptation of Peter Pan and Wendy to the stage. It's one of my all-time favourite stories. I've always loved the imagination and excitement of the iconic story and I know that with the brilliant team of artists on board it's going to be a treat for all the family with songs, humour, and plenty of aerial magic!! I can't think of a better story to be telling this year to remind us of all the importance friendship, adventure, and empathy"

Peter Pan and Wendy promises to be a seasonal treat, brimming with plenty of theatrical magic, sword fighting, and lots of laughs. So, look up into the sky and it's second star on the right and straight on to Pitlochry Festival Theatre for an unforgettable magical experience this Christmas.

Peter Pan and Wendy runs from 18 November - 23 December. For information visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com