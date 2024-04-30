Amy Gledhill Will Return to Edinbrugh Festival Fringe With MAKE ME LOOK FIT ON THE POSTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy sensation, National Comedy Award and triple Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Amy Gledhill will return to this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand new show – Make Me Look Fit On The Poster. Following a strictly limited two week run Amy will embark on a UK wide tour from September – November 2024.

Tickets for her live tour go on sale Thursday 2nd May and are available from www.plosive.co.uk and See Tickets. Amy’s Edinburgh Fringe run is on sale now.

Make Me Look Fit On The Poster is the hilarious brand-new show about self-confidence, romance and bin bags from the multi-award winning comedian who’s recent appearance on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show has firmly cemented her as a powerhouse on the comedy circuit. Known for her unique mix of intelligent everyday observations, confessional anecdotes and off-beat tangents on stage Amy brims with natural warmth and charm. This sophomore solo show is not to be missed.

A three time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Amy is the only act ever to be nominated twice in one year; both for Best Newcomer (solo show) and Best Show, as one half of the critically acclaimed sketch duo The Delightful Sausage. Amy’s authentic, comic voice also earned her a nomination at the National Comedy Awards in 2023 alongside the likes of Joe Lycett, Tim Key and Sam Campbell. She also co-hosts the hit comedy podcast Northern News - one of The Guardian’s Best Podcasts of 2023 - which is set to embark on its first ever live tour later this year. TV credits include Would I Lie To You? (BBC), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), Never Mind the Buzzcocks (BBC), plus roles in BAFTA award-winning Alma’s Not Normal, Sex Education (Netflix), Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared (C4) and Somewhere Boy (C4).

Amy Gledhill said: "I'm thrilled to be heading back to the Fringe. The last time I went feels like a wild fever dream... but in a good way? Now I feel like a better comic and a better writer but (somehow) with worse and more embarrassing stories so I have high hopes for the show! I've always had such a great time on stage in Edinburgh and can't wait to do it again! Straight after I'll be jetting off on tour. I had such a blast the first time around. It blows my mind that a room full of people have shown up to see me, specifically. (Where were they on my 14th birthday?!) And I feel super grateful that the people who attend have been wall to wall legends. What. A. Treat."

