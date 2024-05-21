Brooklyn's Piper Theatre Company Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With THE BLOODY BALLAD OF BETTE DAVIS A New Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn's Piper Theatre Company announce return to Edinburgh Fringe Festival with "The Bloody Ballad Of Bette Davis", a new musical.

The cast stars Annie Montgomery as Bette Davis, Aaron Novak as Oliver Reed, Laura Dillman as B.D. Hyman, Connor Delves as Karen Black, and Eva Sheehy-Moss as Don. The Bloody Battle Of Bette Davis is written and Directed by Piper's Artistic Director, John P. McEneny, with original music composed by Rob Parker.

Step onto the set of the 1975 film "Burnt Offering," where the legendary Bette Davis grapples with age discrimination and clashes with the unruly spirit of "New Hollywood," embodied by Karen Black. As tensions rise, Davis contemplates tapping into mysterious dark powers to reclaim control and exact her revenge. Experience a whirlwind of physical theatre through the Merv Griffin set, the tumultuous world of Dan Curtis's cult film, and into the alcoholic stomach of Oliver Reed.

Written and Directed by Piper's Artistic Director, John P. McEneny, with original music composed by Rob Parker, Piper hopes to create a fast-moving tale of Hollywood witchcraft (What if Bette Davis was a witch?) and a poignant exploration of ageism and resilience in the arts. The company of actors includes Annie Montgomery as Bette Davis, Aaron Novak as Oliver Reed, Laura Dillman as B.D. Hyman, Connor Delves as Karen Black, and Eva Sheehy-Moss as Don.

Since 2000, under the artistic direction of John P. McEneny, Piper has produced more than 40 plays including Mother Sauvage (Tour Malta '23), Lincoln Dress (Tour Bucharest '22) Splitfoot (Edinburgh '15), We ShouId have Seen the Lights Already (Matei Visniec North American Premiere, Bucharest Tour '17), Island of Doctor Moreau (Edinburgh '13) Winner of Six Star Broadway Baby's Bobbie Award).

Tickets

BLOODY BALLAD OF Bette Davis will preview at Gallery Players 199 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 12208, on June 27 and 28. 8:00 pm $ 25.00. BLOODY BALLAD OF Bette Davis will perform at C Aurora Studio at Lauriston Halls & Sacred Heart Church, 28 Lauriston St, Edinburgh EH3 9DJ, UK. 18:40. 18 Performances are scheduled from July 31 to August 18. 18:40 £ 13.00.

Comments