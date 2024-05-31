Pierre Novellie Will Bring New Show MUST WE? To Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a critically acclaimed run last year, having once again had one of the best reviewed Fringe shows, award-winning comedian and writer Pierre Novellie will be returning to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand new show, 'Must We?', marking his tenth year at the festival.

Pierre will be making the train journey up to Edinburgh to bring another hour packed full to the brim with smart gags that will have audiences laughing all over again on the train back home. In this brand new show, Pierre will be exploring life itself as well as fairness and expectations - he simply must.

This summer will also see Pierre Novellie release his first book exploring neurodiversity and his own diagnosis of autism (which he received from a heckler in the run-up to the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2022), titled 'Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things? A Comedian's Guide to Autism'. His television and writing credits include Mock The Week (BBC2), The Mash Report (BBC2), Spitting Image (ITV/BritBox), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central) and World's Most Dangerous Roads (Dave). He is also a regular co-host of The Frank Skinner Show (Absolute Radio) and is co-host of the popular podcast BudPod with fellow comedian and friend Phil Wang, which has reached 4 million downloads to date. His other audio work includes co-hosting the BBC Sounds Obsessed With... SAS: Rogue Heroes with Spencer Matthews, The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and The Now Show (BBC Radio 4).

Pierre has also supported comedy legend Frank Skinner on tour as well as on his many West End runs, most recently at the Gielgud Theatre. He is a past winner of the Amused Moose Laugh-Off and has received nominations for the Amused Moose Comedy Award, The Skinny Awards and three Chortle Award nominations.

Venue: Monkey Barrell 3

Date & Time: 29th July - 25th August, 19:05

Duration: 60 mins

Twitter: @pierrenovellie

Instagram: @pierrenovellie

Web: www.pierrenovellie.com

