Photos: WILD ROSE At The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

After sellout, foot-stomping previews at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Caledonia Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions have released production photos from the record-breaking world premiere of Wild Rose,

Written by Nicole Taylor (One Day, Three Girls, The C Word, The Nest) and directed by John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Black Watch). Wild Rose opens on Friday 14 March, starring Dawn Sievewright as the titular Rose-Lynn, and Blythe Duff as her mother, Marion. The production plays a strictly limited season at the Edinburgh Lyceum until 19 April.

Especially to mark the world premiere of the record-breaking new musical, Dawn Sievewright’s powerhouse recording of Tacoma, the breathtaking ballad written by country superstar Caitlyn Smith is available now to stream as a single on all platforms. Allowing audiences, musical theatre and country fans alike to listen to the standout track from Wild Rose on demand, wherever they stream their music. Tacoma is released via Globe Soundtrack & Score, a division of Universal Music. Single available here.

A second single, the award-winning Glasgow (No Place Like Home), performed by Sievewright at the show’s climax, will be released on Monday 17 March. Glasgow (No Place Like Home) was written exclusively for the Wild Rose film by Caitlyn Smith, Kate York and Mary Steenburgen, and won the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Original Song.

Wild Rose is based on the critically acclaimed award-winning film of the same name featuring Jessie Buckley and Julie Walters, written by Nicole Taylor, directed by Tom Harper and produced by Faye Ward (Fable Pictures). The stage adaptation stars Olivier-nominated Dawn Sievewright (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour (National Theatre of Scotland - National Theatre, Live Theatre, West End); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (RSC); No Love Songs (Dundee Rep, Traverse Theatre); The Welkin (National Theatre); Twelfth Night (Royal Lyceum Theatre, Bristol Old Vic)) as Rose-Lynn Harlan, Blythe Duff (DI Jackie Reid in Taggart (ITV), Escaped Alone (Tron Theatre), James IV – Queen of the Fight, The James Plays (NTS), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Cambridge Theatre)) as her mother Marion and an outstanding Scottish cast including Louise McCarthy, Janet Kumah and Hannah Jarrett-Scott in supporting roles.

The production runs until 19 April at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh with a Press Night on Friday 14 March 2025, 7.30pm.

