Perth Concert Hall Announces Classical Season Shows

From intimate chamber performances to full-scale orchestral works and sumptuously presented operas, every note rings out true and pure to the enjoyment and appreciation of all those on stage and in the auditorium.

The upcoming classical season showcases the hall in all its dynamics with an unmissable selection of music from pianissimo to fortissimo and all shades in between.

Superstar violinist Nicola Benedetti joins conductor Maxim Emelyanychev and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra to get the exclusive Perth Concert Series with Scotland's top Orchestras off to a sparkling start on Wednesday 28 September with the world premiere of Sir James MacMillan's Violin Concerto No 2 alongside works by John Adams and Tchaikovsky. BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra welcomes pianist Zlata Chochieva on Friday 28 October to convey the romantic charm of Chopin's first Piano Concerto, Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra and This Midnight Hour by Anna Clyne conducted by Joana Carneiro. Cellist turned conductor Han-Na Chang conducts celebrated French cellist Bruno Delepelaire in Elgar's iconic Cello Concerto on Thursday 8 December, preceded by the energy and enthusiasm of the young musicians from Big Noise Raploch. The Royal Scottish National Orchestra gets the New Year off to a rousing start with a Viennese Gala on Friday 6 January and then the series continues with an evening of Bach and Stravinsky from the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra with the BBC singers and new Chief Conductor Ryan Wigglesworth on Friday 27 January. The Scottish Chamber Orchestra is joined by the SCO's Women's Chorus for an evocative evening of musical storytelling by Mendelssohn conducted by Maxim Emelyanychev on Wednesday 1 March and Thomas Søndergård conducts the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in A Festival of Brahms on Thursday 30 March.

In an international addition to the Perth Concert Series, virtuoso violinist Maxim Vengerov joins conductor Sergey Smbatyan and The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra for Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No 1, Alexey Shor's Seascapes for Violin and Symphony Orchestra and Rachmaninov's romantic second symphony on Monday 28 November. The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra is joined by violinist Jennifer Pike to play works by Khachaturian and Tchaikovsky on Saturday 18 February.

Recorder player Tabea Debus and lutenist Alex McCartney will open the autumn series of Lunchtime Concerts on Monday 26 September with an intimate performance of baroque music. Remarkable young virtuoso accordionist and BBC New Generation Artist Ryan Corbett will Raise the Roof with his enticing mix of baroque, romantic and contemporary music on Monday 31 October, youthful chamber quartet the Resol String Quartet present Haydn, Mendelssohn and Florence Price on Monday 21 November and Jordanian-Palestinian pianist Iyad Sughayer presents an exciting mix of Mozart, Sibelius, Khachaturian and Chopin on Monday 5 December.

A who's who of top international pianists is lining up to perform in the hall's popular Perth Piano Series. BBC New Generation artist Elisabeth Brauss offers a fantastic musical menu from the high baroque of Bach to the romantic expressionism of Liszt on Sunday 9 October. Scotland's master pianist Steven Osborne returns with a blockbuster of a programme ranging from his own jazz improvisations to the virtuosic and passionate writing of Rachmaninov on Sunday 6 November. Music by Robert Schumann and his wife Clara form the core of Isata Kanneh-Mason's eclectic programme on Sunday 11 December. Imogen Cooper will bring her characteristic warmth and insight to works by Chopin, Liszt and Beethoven on Sunday 2 April 2023 and Piotr Anderszewski takes on the ultimate pianistic challenge with Bach's Goldberg Variations on Sunday 14 May 2023.

Elsewhere, Scottish Opera perform Massenet's sumptuous and romantic opera Thérèse on Saturday 10 September, Dunedin Consort bring their unique sound to Mozart's 'Great' C Minor Mass on Monday 19 September and Harry Potter fans can enjoy the film and theatre music with actors, soloists and a symphony orchestra on Friday 25 November.

James Waters, Creative Director for Classical Music for Horsecross Arts, the creative organisation and charity behind Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre said:

"Perth Concert Hall presents a classical season unrivalled in Scotland for variety and quality of artists and we are very excited to launch a full season of great classical music for Autumn/Winter 2022-2023. The hall's perfect acoustics are within easy travelling distance of the central belt and much of our programme is exclusive in Scotland. The programme ranges in scale from large scale symphonic and choral music to solo recorder and lute and includes soloists of the highest international standing."

Horsecross Arts is supported by Creative Scotland, Perth & Kinross Council and The Gannochy Trust.