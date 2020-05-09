POWER OF ONE Opens At Glasgow University Festival
Everyone has strong thoughts about what it is to be in lockdown. This unique experience of solitude prompts a call for scripts on the Young Vic Genesis website by Lita Doolan who curates and directs a theatre performance to dramatise quarantine more fully.
The response to the subject includes funny, thoughtful and sad poems, stories and monologues.
The following pieces are selected from over 50 applications and performed by Ian McShee and Judy Leonard on 2nd May 1pm at Glasgow University's stay at home literary festival :
More by Charles Leipart
The End of the Day by Michael Noonan
Note to an Astronaut by Olivia Gillman
Pure by Lita Doolan
To My Reflection in the Window of a Bus That Momentarily Stopped at the Traffic Lights Outside My
Ground Floor Window - by Isaac Worthington
With This Ring by Allie Costa
The Promise by Olu Alakija
Akosua in her Room by Jessica Mensah
No Smell by Archie Whyld
Officially Recovered by Rex McGregor
Mad Woman in the Attic by Martha Watson Allpress
The writers are from US, NZ and Europe and create engaging colourful characters that range from a multi-tasking Covid-recovered workaholic to a wayward father who is now left alone to be the bearer of bad news.
With lockdown turning the internet into a new best friend, not just something that keeps people busy, these performances embrace all types of lockdown experience and examine what treasures will remain when social freedom returns. The diversity of work goes to show that everyone has a story to share.
The audio recording is available on iTunes Theatre Podcast
This free event is one of many that includes writing workshops and poetry open mic events hosted by the University of Glasgow
Feedback from the audience so far expresses 'beautiful performances', 'thoughtful piece of work' and 'touching portrayal' from the Power of One.