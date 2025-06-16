POP OFF, MICHELANGELO! Will Return To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop Off, Michelangelo!, written by Dylan MarcAurele, will run on the Udderbelly stage at Underbelly, George Square following its hit 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe season and 8-week London run at Underbelly Boulevard Soho.

Returning to Edinburgh, this revitalised production opens on 31 July and runs until 25 August. Press welcome from 2 August.

Blair Russell said today, "I'm thrilled to be bringing Pop Off, Michelangelo! back to Edinburgh audiences after such a great response to our London run at Underbelly Boulevard Soho. There's something magical about the Fringe, and returning to Edinburgh feels like coming home. This time we're performing in our biggest venue yet, which allows even more room for Joe McNeice's brilliant direction. This camp artistic rivalry has grown to deliver even more over-the-top comedy and uplifting singable anthems. Edinburgh audiences can expect all the electropop bangers, divine intervention (or lack thereof), and wildly inaccurate history they loved, but with fresh energy and exciting new elements that will make this run even more special."

Director Joe McNeice said today, "After a fantastic run in London, I couldn't be more excited to bring Dylan MarcAurele's fabulous Pop Off, Michelangelo! back to Edinburgh. The energy of the Fringe is unmatched, and I can't wait to see our show continue to grow as it takes on the legendary Udderbelly stage this summer. George Square is going to pop off!"

Comments