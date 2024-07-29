PALI & JAY'S ULTIMATE ASIAN WEDDING DJ ROADSHOW is Coming To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Whoever said there were too many actors in LA has never seen the number of DJs in Southall - and Southall is way more cutthroat.

Uncle-and-nephew DJ duo Pali and Jay are at odds over family duty and expectation - and out on the dancefloor. Pali & Jay's Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow aims to be the ultimate night out, whilst reflecting on real-life experiences of British South Asians. Audiences are invited to join Pali & Jay as they fight, sabotage and compete against rival roadshows to better their position as the 19th-best Asian Wedding DJs...In Southall.

Pali is an old-school lover of the DJ craft and building his empire one LED dancefloor at a time - but the competition is hotting up. Everyone is on edge, the market is crowded, and sabotage abounds. Pali wants nephew Jay to take over and secure his legacy - but Jay's there for the free food and finding 'fitties'. With only a DJ setup and the odd cup of chai, Pali and Jay must unite and navigate a high-stakes gig, to save their company, aspirations, and bromance.

With a distinctly immersive element, audiences will become actual guests at an almost-glamorous, slightly chaotic, ultimately very fun UK South Asian wedding. Guests may have seen South Asian ceremonies in films or swooned over them on Pinterest; this show takes it further, inviting them to the messy after-party revelry of a classic Punjabi knees-up. Combining wedding, gig, theatre, and stand-up, Pali & Jay are desperate for you to immerse yourself in this party.

Critically acclaimed Rifco Theatre are delighted to give a debut opportunity to a fast-rising new British South Asian playwright. This show is the first Rifco Studio production, giving voice to new and mid-career British South Asian talent on UK stages. Continuing the company's 25-year commitment to finding and championing British South Asian stories, this show tackles contemporary issues in a timely and refreshing manner.

Co-conceived and written by Viraj Juenja, (he will also play Jay). Viraj's TV & stage credits include Amazon originals 'Get Duked', 'Little English' and 'East is East' and writing credits include 'Discover Your Southall' and 'FUDDU', (selected for the UKAFF 2020 film festival and screened at the BFI and Regent Street Cinema). Viraj has a longstanding relationship with Rifco, starring in feature film Little English, based on Rifco play There's Something About Simmy.

Director Ameet Chana helms his second production for Rifco, following 2019's Mushy (Winner, Best New Production, British Asian Media Awards), continuing his mission to entice and engage younger audiences. He trained as a Director at The New York Film Academy, curated the British Asian Festival in 2016 and has worked on projects including Pyar Actually, Laila, and Back in the Daytimers. Acting credits include Adi Ferreira in Eastenders, Bend it Like Beckham, Run Fatboy Run and The Black Prince.

Story Co-Writer Pravesh Kumar MBE started Rifco Theatre Company in 2000 and has been at the forefront of bringing British South Asian audiences to the theatre, often for the first time. His recent musical Frankie Goes To Bollywood is based on his many years of working in Bollywood, and his debut feature film Little English premiered at the London Indian Film Festival at BFI Southbank to sell-out audiences.

Director Ameet says "I was a roadshow DJ myself for over 16 years, so it's exciting to direct a show immersed in the world of desi wedding DJs. Rifco prides itself in championing new and mid-career artists; as a first-time writer/performer Viraj Juneja has created something unique in bringing together both his and my lived experience - while also being funny, poignant, and immersive. Having the support of Soho Theatre and being at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival are great big steps toward seeing the British South Asian community represented on mainstream stages - Pali & Jay's Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow is a whole vibe and I cannot wait for our "wedding guests" to experience it" AMEET CHAN

Pali & Jay's Ultimate Asian Wedding DJ Roadshow will be performed at Assembly George Square Studios, (Underground) at 8pm on 3rd - 25th August (not 7th, 12th or 19th August). Tickets can be booked here: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/476-pali-and-jays-ultimate-asian-wedding-dj-roadshow

