OPERATION: DESTROY BEFF JEZOS Sets Edinburgh Fringe Premiere

Brooklyn cult hit brings interactive sci-fi musical chaos to theSpaceUK @ Venue 45.

By: Jul. 03, 2025
OPERATION: DESTROY BEFF JEZOS Sets Edinburgh Fringe Premiere Image
After a sold-out run in Brooklyn, the genre-smashing interactive musical Operation: Destroy Beff Jezos will make its international debut this summer at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The show runs August 18–22 at 11:00 PM at theSpaceUK @ Venue 45.

Presented by Ozone Theatrics, the show is written and composed by Special Agent Owen O., with direction by Felisha Heng. Producers include Morgan Cavendish (Harmony, Joy), Tony Award-winner Ken Davenport (Once on This Island, Kinky Boots), and Makena McElroy.

Billed as a “sci-fi-comedy-thriller-musical,” Beff Jezos is a high-octane theatrical simulation that plunges audiences into an absurd, algorithm-obsessed future. Through a blend of interactive gameplay, satirical storytelling, and unapologetic camp, the show offers an hour of synth-fueled chaos, all delivered with a knowing wink and a trunkful of wigs.

The production invites Fringe-goers to engage with live action in a fully immersive experience that blurs the lines between theatre, gaming, and glitchy dystopia.




