New York Comic Amy Veltman Will Make Edinburgh Debut

NYC comedian Amy Veltman is set to make a splash this summer as she brings her award-winning comedic solo show PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe with performances at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall 1-23 August.

When "know-it-all" NYC comedian Amy Veltman sought help for her pelvic floor issues, she quickly learned just how much she didn't know about her body's most basic functions. Why didn't her OB/GYN father ever tell her anything important?

Veltman shares it all in this raw and ridiculous multimedia extravaganza featuring unforgettable characters, original songs, and a medically unsanctioned chart. Join her for a delightful 50 minutes of entertainment meant for every body.

PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement is an Edinburgh Fringe debut for writer/performer Amy Veltman, a New York City comedian who grew up in Portland, Oregon. As an actor, Amy has appeared as a momentary blip in HBO's Succession and less momentarily in Late Night director Nisha Ganatra's first feature Chutney Popcorn. Amy also is the producer and co-host of podcast 2 Moms on The Couch which, like her comedy, features her edgy take on motherhood, marriage, and being an outsider in an insider's world.

PSA comes to Edinburgh after successful and award-winning performances at the 2024 United Solo Festival Off-Broadway in NYC, LA's Solofest, and San Francisco and San Diego Fringe Festivals. PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement will run at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall, 10:50 01-16 August and then 11:50 18 - 23 August.

