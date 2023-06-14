New Musical TINK To Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Did you know fairies are born big? They were never intended to be such tiny little creatures. That's not supposed to be their destiny.

Tink was a big, brilliant young fairy until one day, in a tragic cliché, Tink began to shrink.

Performed by composer and West-End star Kat Kleve, directed by Brit School's Lizzy Connolly, and co-created by the pair - Tink is a nostalgic, uplifting musical monologue that tackles the modern experience of being female and the societal pressures that come with navigating from child to tween to teen to adult.

Tink isn't a retelling of Peter Pan, or "an origin story of Tinker Bell". This is an imperfect, messy 'female gaze fairy tale' in all its ugly glory. The play leads audiences through the story of one shrinking fairy on the path to one crucial question: Why do so many girls who start powerful, unfiltered, big, bold, loud and without prejudice or shame, begin to shrink just as they should be growing?

Why are the only female characters in 'Peter Pan' (Tinker Bell and Wendy) pitted against each other for Peter Pan's affection? Why can't both shine? And why do we see this misogynistic narrative played out over and over in modern media? Britney versus Christina, Meghan versus Kate. Hailey versus Selena.

From the stories we tell our children, to the language we use, Tink unpicks the well-worn narratives we - often unwittingly - communicate to our children in their formative years and suggests how we might unlearn those patterns, both for ourselves and for future generations.

Tink is for everyone who has or knows someone who has shrunk themselves and in doing so, has not been able to shine their full potential. Flying in the face of the patriarchy, with tunes and themes that will cement themselves in your mind, audiences will leave the auditorium humming the melodies and feeling empowered to help themselves and those around them to grow.

Tink will be performed at 12.55pm in Underbelly Bristo Square (Clover) from 2nd - 20th August.

Booking link: Click Here