New Musical TINK To Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Performed by composer and West-End star Kat Kleve, directed by Brit School's Lizzy Connolly.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 2 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland Photo 3 Winners Announced For Critics Awards For Theatre In Scotland
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Musicals

New Musical TINK To Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

New Musical TINK To Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Did you know fairies are born big? They were never intended to be such tiny little creatures. That's not supposed to be their destiny.

Tink was a big, brilliant young fairy until one day, in a tragic cliché, Tink began to shrink.

Performed by composer and West-End star Kat Kleve, directed by Brit School's Lizzy Connolly, and co-created by the pair - Tink is a nostalgic, uplifting musical monologue that tackles the modern experience of being female and the societal pressures that come with navigating from child to tween to teen to adult.

Tink isn't a retelling of Peter Pan, or "an origin story of Tinker Bell". This is an imperfect, messy 'female gaze fairy tale' in all its ugly glory. The play leads audiences through the story of one shrinking fairy on the path to one crucial question: Why do so many girls who start powerful, unfiltered, big, bold, loud and without prejudice or shame, begin to shrink just as they should be growing?

Why are the only female characters in 'Peter Pan' (Tinker Bell and Wendy) pitted against each other for Peter Pan's affection? Why can't both shine? And why do we see this misogynistic narrative played out over and over in modern media? Britney versus Christina, Meghan versus Kate. Hailey versus Selena.

From the stories we tell our children, to the language we use, Tink unpicks the well-worn narratives we - often unwittingly - communicate to our children in their formative years and suggests how we might unlearn those patterns, both for ourselves and for future generations.

Tink is for everyone who has or knows someone who has shrunk themselves and in doing so, has not been able to shine their full potential. Flying in the face of the patriarchy, with tunes and themes that will cement themselves in your mind, audiences will leave the auditorium humming the melodies and feeling empowered to help themselves and those around them to grow.

Tink will be performed at 12.55pm in Underbelly Bristo Square (Clover) from 2nd - 20th August.

Booking link: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Stars Of Taskmaster And Dreamland to Join Forces In String V SPITTA At The Edinburgh Festi Photo
Stars Of Taskmaster And Dreamland to Join Forces In String V SPITTA At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

String V SPITTA; a hilarious new show from Ed MacArthur (Dreamland, Bad Education) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Taskmaster) is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

2
STAMPTOWN COMEDY NIGHT to Return To Edinburghs Fringe Festival For 2023 Photo
STAMPTOWN COMEDY NIGHT to Return To Edinburgh's Fringe Festival For 2023

Stamptown Comedy Night will be at 11pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Forth) on 5th, 10th-12th, 17th-19th, 24th-26th August.

3
Tragicomic Play PLEASE LOVE ME to Debut At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe This Summer Photo
Tragicomic Play PLEASE LOVE ME to Debut At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe This Summer

Please Love Me will be performed at 8.20pm in Pleasance Dome (Ace Dome) from 2nd - 26th August (Not 7th, 14th or 21st).

4
Award Winning Australian Circus Show PARTY GHOST is Coming To Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Award Winning Australian Circus Show PARTY GHOST is Coming To Edinburgh Fringe

Party Ghost: a visually striking, ghoulish, high-camp theatrical show will make its UK debut in Edinburgh after winning the Best Circus and Physical Theatre Award in Adelaide earlier this year.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You