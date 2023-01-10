Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Executive Director Announced For Tron Theatre

Patricia Stead takes on the key position of Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Tron Theatre has announced the appointment of Patricia Stead to the key position of Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer.

Patricia comes from Greenock and studied at the University of Glasgow. She has enjoyed an illustrious career in producing, arts administration and management. In her early career she spent three years as an Arts Centre Director in Perth, Western Australia before returning to Glasgow to work for the city's festival, Mayfest.

Since then Patricia has held a variety of senior positions across the UK, including Head of Culture at Hammersmith and Fulham Council, London; with Arts Council England (including the posts of National Director, Planning & Performances and Director of National Strategic Partnerships); as Executive Producer, Dance City in Newcastle; and a diverse range of freelance consultancy roles in the cultural and social sectors.

Patricia will join the Tron Theatre team full-time from the beginning of April this year.

Shereen Nanjiani, Chair of the Tron Theatre Board said, 'Patricia comes with a hugely impressive track record in senior arts leadership roles and the Board is delighted she's returning to Scotland to join the Tron Theatre team. Her wealth of experience and passion for the arts make her the ideal person to help us build on our successes and ensure the Tron emerges stronger in the challenging times ahead.'

Patricia Stead said, 'I am really thrilled to be returning to Glasgow to take up this role at Tron Theatre alongside Andy and the incredible team of people there. The Tron is an exciting and thriving community, making and supporting fantastic theatre and artists and I am looking forward to being part of their future.'



