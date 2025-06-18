New Adaptation of THE LITTLE PRINCE Announced at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed performance poet Toby Thompson returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a vibrant new solo adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s beloved classic, The Little Prince. Co-produced by The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath, the production runs 30 July – 25 August (excluding 11 & 18 August) at Pleasance Courtyard, Beyond, with performances daily at 12:00pm.

Directed by Nik Partridge, The Little Prince reimagines the timeless tale through Thompson’s signature lyrical style—fusing spoken word, playful projection, and poetic insight into a whimsical, deeply human experience. This one-person production is a joyful, imaginative journey through the cosmos, following the curious young Prince as he searches for the true meaning of friendship, love, and belonging.

“I am over the moon to be returning to The Pleasance,” said Thompson. “The last time I performed at the Fringe was in 2018. It was unforgettable (in a good way). We’re bringing a bigger production this time, but I feel confident the same delicious alchemy of intimacy and drama will prevail!”

Originally premiering at The Egg in Bath in Autumn 2024, The Little Prince has since toured across China and is poised for an Irish tour later this year. The production is suitable for ages 8 and up, and includes captioned performances on 12 & 19 August, delivered by Claire Hill.

Toby Thompson—whose previous show I Wish I Was A Mountain garnered international acclaim and toured globally between 2022 and 2025—has performed everywhere from the Royal Albert Hall to Glastonbury to the House of Lords, and has written commissions for the RSC, the National Portrait Gallery, and beyond. His theatrical work blends poetry, music, and storytelling in captivating ways, earning him accolades including the Pleasance Indie Award for Best Theatre Show and the Victor Award for Best Theatre Show at IPAY Festival 2020.

This 60-minute production brings together a world-class creative team including production designer Anisha Fields, lighting designer George Seal, and video designer Nick Laws, with original music and sound by Alex Heane, Bethany Stenning, and Joseff Harris.

THE LITTLE PRINCE

Written and Performed by Toby Thompson

Presented by The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath and Toby Thompson

Directed by: Nik Partridge

Pleasance Courtyard – Beyond (Venue 33)

Dates: 30 July – 25 August 2025 (not 11 & 18)

Time: 12:00pm (Running Time: 60 minutes)

Tickets: Previews 30–31 July £10; Tues–Wed £15.50 (£14.50); Fri–Tues £17.50 (£16.50)

Box Office: www.pleasance.co.uk | 0131 556 6550

Ages: 8+

Captioned Performances: 12 & 19 August

Comments