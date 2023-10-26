National Theatre of Scotland Launches New Short Film Commission For Black Artists

National Theatre of Scotland has announced a new short film commission opportunity for Black artists and artists from the African and/or Caribbean diaspora, including those with mixed heritage, specifically those based in Scotland.

This commission and the producing of the selected short film are supported by Africa in Motion Film Festival. Now in its eighteen year, Africa in Motion (AiM) is an annual African film festival taking place in Scotland, consisting of film screenings and complementary events. National Theatre of Scotland will be the Lead Producer with Africa in Motion as the Executive Producer.

Commitment to talent development

This open call opportunity is part of The National Theatre of Scotland's ongoing commitment to the development of artists, creatives and technicians in Scotland and to diversification of the creative talent pool of Scottish theatre-makers. The Company has recently offered four major creative residencies for artists, audition workshops for actors, opportunities for artists around all shows, space loans and a call out for South Asian theatre-makers.

This call out is also part of an ongoing initiative to cross - fertilise talent between the screen and stage sectors to support more sustainable careers in the creative industries.

Subsequent short film commissions will follow over the next two years.

Digital expansion

The Company has a successful track record in producing short films and longer films for digital and broadcast platforms. Earlier this year the Company premiered Iain Finlay MacLeod's Car a' Mhuiltein | Somersaults to mark World Gaelic week and Hope Dickson Leach's' The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde which is currently being shown at cinemas across the UK, ahead of a TV premiere on Sky Arts from 30 October.

The Company has gratefully received three years funding from the John Ellerman Foundation which will support the role of Digital producer within the Company as well as the commissioning and producing of three short films to encourage cross-sector collaboration between the stage and screen industries.

Jackie Wylie, Artistic Director of National Theatre of Scotland, said:

“We are delighted by, and hugely grateful for the support of the John Ellerman Foundation which will allow us to expand The National Theatre of Scotland's award-winning and acclaimed portfolio of digital projects and to enable us to break down barriers between the screen and stage sectors, for artists and creatives working in Scotland. We are thrilled to be working with Africa in Motion for the first time, to create this brilliant screen opportunity for Scottish Black artists”

Liz Chege, Festival Director of Africa in Motion said, "We are delighted to partner with The National Theatre of Scotland in broadening the reach of diverse cinema and artistic vision. The screen and stage sectors are rich in ingenuity and innovative approaches, making this collaboration a natural fit that offers manifold opportunities for creative expression. It is an exciting period for the Scottish film industry and we are grateful to the John Ellerman Foundation for making this partnership possible."

About the short film commission

Applications are welcome from individual lead artists, duos, collectives, or artist-led organisations and early career artists who have had at least one piece of work produced such as a live performance, music video, or a self-funded short film.

This commission encourages artists to look for stories in their communities, explore personal experiences, shared moments, or imagined worlds and do it in the genre that inspires them.

A diverse range of narrative driven- short film ideas are welcomed, including scripted, non-verbal, movement, creative documentary, animation, immersive, experimental or abstract,

National Theatre of Scotland will collaborate with the team to develop a festival and distribution strategy for the film and will lead on contracting, scheduling, and managing the budget.

Key open call information

Application deadline: 09:00 on Tuesday 19 December 2023

Total film commission: £12,000 include fees for all artists, cast, and crew.

Film delivery: May 2024

Length of film: 3 to 10 minutes

Full details on the commission and how to apply can be found here.