Monkey Barrel Comedy Announces Lineup For June

Monkey Barrel Comedy has announced a bumper crop of shows for Fringe 2023 from acts including Adam Rowe, Ahir Shah, Catherine Bohart, Dane Baptiste, Dan Tiernan, Ed Gamble, Eleanor Morton, Garrett Millerick, Glenn Moore, Helen Bauer, Jamali Maddix, John Kearns, Josh Pugh, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Larry Dean, Mat Ewins, Micky Overman, Olga Koch, Rose Matafeo, Sam Lake, Sarah Keyworth, Sikisa, Sofie Hagen, Steve Bugeja, Viggo Venn, Vittorio Angelone, Yuriko Kotani and more still to be announced! 
 
Tickets for all shows currently on sale are available at edfringe.com.
 
Throughout June, they'll be hosting previews and works in progress from Josh Pugh (Mock The Week), Pierre Novellie (The Mash Report), Susan Riddell (Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club), André De Freitas (Jim Gaffigan Tour Support), Sam Lake (New Comedian of the Year Winner 2018), Stephen Buchanan (BBC New Comedy Award Winner 2018) and Helen Bauer (Live at The Apollo).
 
Plus, there's a lot to look forward to beyond the Fringe with big tour shows coming up from Paul Foot, Ria Lina, Pierre Novellie, Ignacio Lopez, Alfie Brown and Robin Morgan. For a full list, check out their Click Here. All this on top of their 10+ regular weekly shows, bringing some of the very best local acts to Edinburgh all year round.
 
 

Full June Dates:

 
 
2-Jun-23 // Josh Pugh: Ha Ha, Yeah Sound (WIP)
3-Jun-23 // Daniel Muggleton: White & Wrong (But Mostly White)
4-Jun-23 // LIVE SPECIAL DOUBLE BILL TAPINGS: Pierre Novellie & Garrett Millerick Recording 
6-Jun-23 // Josh Berry: Sexual Politics
9-Jun-23 // Ross Leslie: Unfit For A King (WIP)
11-Jun-23 // Pierre Novellie (Preview)
12-Jun-23 // Spontaneous Potter: The Unofficial Improvised Parody (+ Live Stream)
13-Jun-23 // Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
16-Jun-23 // Susan Riddell: Wonder Woman (WIP)
17-Jun-23 // André De Freitas: What If? (Preview)
17-Jun-23 // Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
18-Jun-23 // Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
20-Jun-24 // The Edinburgh Revue Show
24-Jun-23 // Helen Bauer: Work In Progress
25-Jun-23 // Hour of Scotland with Daniel Downie



Recommended For You