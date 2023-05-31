Monkey Barrel Comedy Announces Lineup For June

POPULAR
Videos
|Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
|Josh Pugh: Ha Ha, Yeah Sound (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/02-6/02)
|Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
|Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
|Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
|Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
|Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
|André De Freitas: What If? (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/17-6/17)
|Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
|An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You