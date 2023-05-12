Martha Watson Allpress Brings LADY DEALER World Premiere To Fringe 2023

Performances run August 2nd – 27th.

Martha Watson Allpress Brings LADY DEALER World Premiere To Fringe 2023

Lady Dealer, a blistering new solo show, sees the return of award-winning writer Martha Watson Allpress, whose acclaimed debut play Patricia Gets Ready (for a date with the man that used to hit her) sold out its run at the 2021 Edinburgh Fringe.

The piece is directed by Emily Aboud, who recently completed a run of their 5-star sell-out theatre-cabaret show SPLINTERED at the Soho Theatre as well as receiving an Evening Standard Future Theatre Award.

The world premiere of Lady Dealer is the Paines Plough Roundabout producing debut for Grace Dickson Productions who are proud to present, the blistering new mile-a-minute poem play about self-forgiveness, the exhaustion of trying, and mistaking self-destruction for self-preservation. It's also about weed.

For Charly, every day is the same. They used to be different, when there was Clo, but there isn't Clo anymore and she doesn't want to dwell on that. She just wants to chug coffee, blast Beastie Boys and deal drugs. Simple.

But when Charly suffers a power cut, she's forced back into the real world; a world of knockoff Morrisseys, disapproving mothers and, ultimately, a world she has to navigate alone

According to writer Martha Watson Allpress, "Roundabout's 2022 festival programme had no skips, and I'm so honoured to be part of this year's gang. Lady Dealer is a play I'm really proud of. It's risky in the way theatre should be - bold, honest, complex and fun. I think it's an important time to hero new writing and the Roundabout offers that like nowhere else."

Director Emily Aboud states, "Lady Dealer is such a rare play and Martha is truly, such a rare writer. Her ability to balance pain and humour - to crack open a multi-faceted character that only the audience gets to see - it's so skillful, it is an honour to direct. The Roundabout has been a dream venue of mine for years, I cannot wait to get up the Fringe with Grace Dickson Productions at the helm, surrounded by other brilliant artists in that famous tent."

Grace Dickson says, "I'm over the moon to be taking this phenomenal piece of new writing to Roundabout this year. Lady Dealer is bold, knotty, witty and warming - Martha is an incredible talent, and it's an honour to be trusted with this play, making my solo producing debut under Grace Dickson Productions at a dream venue of mine. Alongside a phenomenal group of creatives, helmed by the endlessly creative and talented Emily Aboud, we are thrilled to be championing this piece in the famous yellow tent. To be here after making my Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2016 as an Edinburgh student is surreal!"

Creative Team

Writer: Martha Watson Allpress (she/her)

Director: Emily Aboud (she/they)

Producer: Grace Dickson Productions (Grace Dickson - she/her)

Dramaturg: Lizzie Manwaring (she/her)




