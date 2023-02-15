Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MZA Announces First Shows Of 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Line-Up

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Feb. 15, 2023  

For MZA's 34th year at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Edinburgh-based boutique comedy management and production house is delighted to be presenting Daniel Sloss (who has just released two more 90 minute comedy specials, "SOCIO" and "X", on DanielSloss.com).

The Scottish superstar marks his 15th Fringe by stopping off on home soil during his current global tour, "CAN'T", in order to perform at the UK's biggest purpose-built theatre - the spectacular and historic Edinburgh Playhouse on 10th August.

Plus Scotland's favourite kilted comedian Craig Hill (pictured), who is in turn, excited to be returning to the superbly refurbished and state-of-the-art Just The Tonic NUCLEUS venue hub. Celebrating his 24th Edinburgh Fringe season Craig has excelled himself with possibly the best-ever of his eagerly-waited annual new show titles: Craig Hill - This Gets Harder Every Year! (onsale in March).

Also at NUCLEUS, don't miss comedy powerhouse Micky Bartlett, the hugely popular Northern Irish stand-up, compere and, most recently celebrity boxer, whose recent Irish tour saw his ticket sales explode, selling out multiple shows at the 2,200 seater Belfast Waterfront as well as theatres all over the country. Micky recently performed a solo season off Broadway in New York, sells out his regular Australian solo tours and is also the deckchair half of the ridiculously funny 'Deckchair and Yumz Podcast'.

Last but definitely not least, make sure you catch the brilliant Connor Burns while you can still get a ticket. Another Edinburgh local, Connor's career has gone supernova through the comedy ranks, from guest opening for Daniel Sloss, packing out such an exceptional fringe debut last year that he bagged himself no less than three separate Australian tours as well as an hilarious Just For Laughs set on the back of it.




