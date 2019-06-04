Live Nation Presents Best Comedy Picks For 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Live Nation are proud to present its roster for this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe 31 July - 26 August 2019. The world's largest arts festival will become home to another mammoth year for Live Nation with 18 incredible acts, 50% of which are female performing across the month. The Fringe will welcome the likes of Australian comic Celeste Barber, Emmy Blotnick and Michael Odewale who will make their Edinburgh debut alongside Fringe favourites Nick Helm, Jess Robinson, and Stewart Francis. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.livenation.co.uk/festival/edinburgh-festival-fringe-tickets.



For three weeks in August the Edinburgh Festival Fringe opens the doors, streets, and alleyways of an entire city to an explosion of creative energy from around the globe. It welcome tens of thousands of participants from over 50 countries to perform in venues across Edinburgh, from the smallest phone box to the grandest theatre. The Fringe has become the premiere meeting place for creative people from all over the world to perform, gather, exchange, discover and select new work. It is at the centre of a global movement of over 200 fringe festivals, each inspired by Edinburgh's example.



Talent from the Live Nation roster scheduled to appear across the month at Edinburgh Festival Fringe:



12.00pm All Killa No Filla 24 August 2019 ONLY

Assembly George Square - Gordon Aikman Theatre

1.40pm Kirl Prichard-McClean 31 July - 13 August 2019

Monkey Barrel 1

5.30pm Michael Odewale 31 July - 25 August 2019 (not 12th) Pleasance Courtyard: Bunker Two

5.30pm Milo McCabe (Troy Hawke) 31 July - 26 August 2019 (not 12th) Underbelly: Dexter

5.40pm Nick Helm 31 July - 24 August 2019 (not 12th)

Pleasance Dome: Queen Dome

6.00pm Tom Parry 31 July - 26 August 2019 (not 13th)

Pleasance Courtyard: Beside

7.00pm Jess Robinson 01 - 24 August 2019 (not 12th)

Assembly: Bijou

7.15pm Dan Soder 31 July - 26 August 2019 (not 12th)

Underbelly: Dairy

7.45pm Sean Patton 31 July - 25 August 2019

Gilded Balloon: Balcony

7.55pm Emmy Blotnick 31 July - 26 August 2019 (not 13th)

Underbelly: Buttercup

8.00pm Celeste Barber Saturday 3 August 2019 ONLY

Pleasance: Pentland Theatre

8.00pm Mark Nelson 31 July - 25 August 2019 (not 19th)

Gilded Balloon: Sportsmans

8.00pm Stewart Francis 01 - 25 August 2019 (not 12th or 19th)

Assembly: Ballroom

9.00pm Joe Zimmerman 12 - 13 August 2019

Monkey Barrell 1 & 4

9.15pm Tiff Stevenson 31 July - 25 August 2019

Monkey Barrel 3

9.30pm Rachel Fairburn 31 July - 25 August 2019

Underbelly: Dexter

9.45pm Nick Helm 31 July - 24 August 2019 (not 12th)

Assembly: Roxy Upstairs

10.35pm Liza Treyger 31 July - 26 August 2019 (not 13th)

Underbelly: Buttercup

10.45pm Jamie Loftus 31 July - 26 August 2019 (not 12th)

Pleasance Courtyard: Baby Grand



Tickets are now available at https://www.livenation.co.uk/festival/edinburgh-festival-fringe-tickets.







