Live Music Now Scotland Announces World Premiere Of New Piece By Jennifer Martin

Live Music Now Scotland has announced its next public, live and in person performance this coming Sunday 24 October.

Taking place at Holy Cross Church in Edinburgh, this one-off concert will feature a world premiere of a new piece for clarinet and piano by Jennifer Martin, performed by and commissioned for clarinettist Calum Robertson and pianist Juliette Philogene.

Entitled 'What's for you...' the piece is one of two commissioned by Live Music Now Scotland and written by Jennifer Martin, who recently published a book Creative Composition for the Classroom alongside Scotland's famous composer Sir James MacMillan.

Jennifer Martin, composer and author of Creative Composition for the Classroom, and Chief Executive of The Cumnock Tryst, said: "It is a huge honour to have been asked to create two bespoke pieces for Live Music Now Scotland, an organization whose work is so vitally important when it comes to getting live music to those who may not otherwise get a chance to hear it, and in the career development of musicians.

'What's for you...' is a very personal piece and I can't wait to hear it in the beautiful surround of Holy Cross Church, performed by the brilliantly talented Calum and Juliette for the very first time infront of a live audience."

The second piece by Jennifer entitled 'Bi-Cycle' will also be performed on Sunday 24. The concert is free of charge although booking is required, and the concert will also feature Nocturne by Ronald Stevenson and Three dances by Germaine Tailleferre.

The location of this exciting performance is no coincidence. Throughout lockdown Holy Cross Church was incredibly supportive of LMNS, engaging artists to sing and play as part of worship when live performances were not allowed elsewhere. Not only that, but the costs were also covered by the congregation, meaning a live world premiere seemed like a fitting tribute. The concert will slot into a new series of afternoon events in the church.

Carol Main MBE, Director at Live Music Now Scotland, said: "We are so excited to see a public LMNS performance, and a world premiere no less, return to the wonderful surrounds of Holy Cross Church in Edinburgh. Not only is a beautiful space, but one we feel a deep affinity with after the support they have shown our musicians throughout the pandemic.

We also feel incredibly lucky to be able to hear these two pieces, commissioned especially for our musicians by the amazingly talented Jennifer Martin and performed by the equally talented Calum and Juliette, surrounded by a live audience."

Tickets for the performance can be purchased at www.livemusicnow.scot.