Kevin Quantum Stages Community Show Following Fringe Success

Edinburgh-based international magician Kevin Quantum is offering free and cut-price tickets for a special performance in Granton of his hit Fringe show.

Kevin Quantum: Unbelievable Magic for Non-Believers, has attracted audiences of 6,000 during its run at the Assembly Rooms in George Street which ends on 24 August.

On Saturday, 6 September, he will take the show to North Edinburgh Arts, where half of the tickets are being offered for just £7 each – general allocation tickets are also available for £14.

Kevin said: “I wanted to take the show outside the city centre and put on a community performance to give people who might not normally be able to afford Fringe ticket prices the chance to enjoy an evening of really good fun.”

This year’s Fringe has been a huge success for Kevin and also marked the 60th anniversary of an extraordinary event which has been a centrepiece of the show – the freak incident which led to his mother avoiding death in an air crash.

Kevin said: “This Fringe saw the anniversary of the moment in 1965 when my mother Catherine was aboard a plane in the USA waiting for take-off and staff asked her to give up her seat because there had been a double booking.

“The plane went down and everyone believed she was dead because her name was still on the passenger list.

“The family got together for a meal to mark the anniversary. It really brought it home to us that had it not been for a booking error, me and my three children would ever have been born.”

The scientist-turned-magician will dazzle audiences with a variety of magic tricks – including one where he uses a Tesla coil to put 1 million volts of electricity through his own body.

Following North Edinburgh Arts performance Kevin Quantum: Unbelievable Magic for Non-Believers will goon a UK-wide tour.

After that he will be returning to Edinburgh to prepare for the annual Edinburgh International Festival of Magic (MagicFest) which he co-founded and which includes his highly popular Christmas Special.