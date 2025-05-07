Kate Skinner Will Lead HELP! I’M TRAPPED IN A ONE-WOMAN SHOW at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway and television star Kate Skinner has been announced to star in Help! I’m Trapped In A One-Woman Show, written by Mark Hampton with Skinner, at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. The one-woman show will run at 10 Dome in Pleasance Dome from 14th to 25th August at 13:25pm.

Alone in the world—as only a widow can be—the one-woman show documents Skinner’s moving journey through love, loss, and online dating at 70. Navigating a landscape where “Man 67 seeks woman under 30,” her stories are wickedly funny and deeply poignant. Through it all, her love, Ron McLarty (American actor, playwright, and novelist) remains ever-present.

Kate Skinner has appeared in over 100 plays, dozens of TV shows, a few films as well as voiceovers. Her theatre credits include appearing on Broadway in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Graduate and Uncle Vanya. Television credits include The Watcher (Netflix), Law & Order (NBC), and Unforgettable (CBS).

Kate Skinner said of the show:

“Several years after my beloved husband died I began to dip my toe into the world of online dating and began sharing my stories from the front lines of the dating world at age 70. My friends found these stories hilarious even though the situations I endured often were not remotely funny. They encouraged me to make them into a play and so I asked my old friend, Mark Hampton to write something with me. And mercifully he agreed and we embarked on the journey of creating a new piece without knowing exactly what it might be. And it blossomed into something we hope touches people in addition to making them laugh. Life continues to surprise even at 70!.”

Mark Hampton said on writing the show:

“Kate wanted to do a one-person show about a particular part of her life. I had created several solo pieces before and it left me searching for a support group for writers who shared the experience. “Hello, I’m Mark and I write one-person shows.” Saying it out loud is the first step to recovery. I “picked up” again initially out of friendship. But more importantly, it was to be a piece about the loss of a life partner and rebooting a life. An experience we shared. From very different vantage points, but loss is loss. I got to talk about it through her and she got to talk about it through me, and we both love to talk and we make each other laugh. I believe very strongly that our ability to find humor in any situation is the reason we’re both still standing. The price of living a long life is to increasingly experience loss. So get used to it, get over it, and get on with it. No, you will never be the same. But isn’t that the point.”

Help! I’m Trapped In A One-Woman Show is produced by Kate Skinner in association with The Alchemist Arts Collective.

