Kai - Evolution Announces Casting

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kai Widdrington, renowned professional dancer across the UK and Ireland, is set to launch his highly anticipated dance tour, Kai - Evolution.

The tour promises to be a spectacular celebration of dance, artistry, and innovation, with performances across multiple towns and cities. Fans will have the chance to witness world-class choreography and stunning performances by Widdrington, alongside a star-studded cast featuring Alexandra Vladimirov, Maciej Zieba, and Rebecca Scott, all known for their captivating performances on Dancing with the Stars Ireland. Plus, the dynamic dance duo, Luke Miller and Grace Cinque-White, who have featured in numerous dance tours across the UK and Ireland.

Adding an exciting element to the tour, Strictly star Giovanni Pernice, one of the most recognised names from the Ballroom and Latin dance world, will serve as the Creative Producer. Pernice’s extensive experience, renowned choreography, and unmatched stage presence will play a pivotal role in shaping the tour's creative direction, bringing a new level of artistry and excellence to the performances.

A Journey of Dance and Artistry

Fans of Kai, who has captured hearts across the UK and Ireland with his outstanding performances on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars Ireland, will be treated to a dynamic and exhilarating dance experience. The Kai - Evolution tour will take audiences on a thrilling journey showcasing the artistry and passion that fuels the world of professional Ballroom. The performances will feature a mix of classic dance styles, contemporary routines, and incredible choreography — all designed to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

With the creative direction led by Giovanni Pernice, the choreography will seamlessly blend traditional Ballroom with modern techniques, creating a fusion of styles that promises to push the boundaries of performance art. Pernice’s influence will bring a fresh, innovative approach to the tour, while maintaining the elegance and sophistication that fans expect from the world of professional dance.

Tour Details and What to Expect

The Kai - Evolution tour is a must-see event for dance lovers and fans of Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars Ireland. The performances will include a blend of breathtaking group routines, intimate solos, and jaw-dropping lifts and spins, all designed to showcase the extraordinary talent of the dancers. With the creative guidance of Giovanni Pernice, each performance will be an immersive, high-energy experience, offering audiences a front-row seat to some of the most innovative and thrilling choreography in the dance world today.

As a reflection of the personal journey of Kai Widdrington and his evolution as an artist, this tour will take fans behind the scenes of his journey, blending personal anecdotes and creative expression with the stunning visuals and artistry that dance embodies. Audiences will experience a seamless mix of style, elegance, and energy — a show that showcases the passion and dedication of all involved.

Tour Dates and Ticket Information:

The Kai - Evolution tour will be visiting towns and cities across the UK and Ireland from the 14th May 2025 to the 28th June 2025. For a full list of dates, locations, and to secure your tickets, visit www.kai-tour.com

This electrifying production is set to be one of the most anticipated dance events of the year. Whether you're a long-time fan of Ballroom dance or new to the world of dance, Kai - Evolution promises to be an unforgettable experience that will leave audiences cheering for more.

Comments