John Clancy Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With I SEE YOU WATCHING

I See You Watching, a haunting, rigorous and sometimes brutal theatre show devised by Melanie Stewart, Kylie Westerbeck and John Clancy, is a darkly comic tale of sexual power that exposes the invisible cages confining women in today's world.

On a bare stage, a woman (Kylie Westerbeck) fights for survival while navigating the relentless demands of a master of ceremonies (David Calvitto) who dictates her worth. Forced to perform while trapped in the male gaze, she must unravel the expectations that bind her and find a way to escape - or revolt.

I See You Watching is the result of three years of development led by Director Melanie Stewart a long-time collaborator of author, and playwright John Clancy (The Event), as well as actor Kylie Westerbeck. The work is a funny, sometimes brutal show that pushes the boundaries of conventional theatre, including the audience as complicit participants in the imaginary world of the play that mirrors contemporary society.

I See You Watching is a dark comedy that resonates with women. It captures their experience navigating their position, power, and vulnerability in relation to men in a heteronormative relationship. Men viewing the show, resonate with an awakening to its brutality. All audiences are invited to participate in the experiment of this show and its "Me Too" potential to mirror their lived experience.

Melanie Stewart, the director of I See You Watching, says, "I love how this show has the power to unveil the raw, authentic experiences of women. As a theatre artist, I strive to push boundaries-creating work that stirs our humanity, awakens our emotions, and transports us beyond the ordinary. My hope is that audiences see glimpses of themselves within the imaginary worlds we bring to life."

Kylie Westerbeck, co-creator and performer of I See You Watching says, "I am so excited to be making my Edinburgh Fringe debut with a story that reflects a conflict I am truly passionate about discussing. It's an amazing privilege to present this piece to a community of global artists."

