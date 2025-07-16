Jamie Lee Brings MY FRIEND KATY to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2x Emmy-winning comedian, writer, actress (Crashing) and executive producer (Ted Lasso), Jamie Lee will be making her Edinburgh Fringe debut performance with a brand-new darkly comedic hour My Friend Katy. The show will play in the Cabaret Bar at the Pleasance Theatre at 16:00 from 18th August - 25th August.

In 2004, comedian Jamie Lee's Best Friend Katy died—suddenly, mysteriously. Jamie was at university. She did what most young people do with grief: she tried to ignore it. But even 20 years after it happened, the questions never stopped. So Jamie decided to finally get answers. She launched an amateur investigation—offstage, in real life—and processed the findings the only way she knew how: onstage, in a comedy show. Part true crime, part stand-up comedy, My Friend Katy is a hilarious, haunting and deeply personal hour about the deranged ways we search for closure.

Jamie Lee is a stand-up comedian, actor and two-time Emmy-winning writer. She starred in HBO's Crashing, opposite Pete Holmes, and wrote the critically acclaimed episode “The Viewing Party”, named one of the Best TV Episodes by The New York Times. Her debut book Weddiculous was adapted into the Netflix/ITV series The Wedding Coach, which she hosted and executive produced. Jamie is currently an Executive Producer on Ted Lasso and recently wrapped writing on Chad Powers, starring Glen Powell, which debuts later this year on Hulu. She stars alongside Jon Heder in the romantic comedy film Plan B, and will star alongside Cedric the Entertainer and Sophia Taylor Ali in the upcoming film Above The Line, out later this year.