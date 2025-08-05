Ivo Graham, David O'Doherty, and More Set For Underbelly's 7th Annual Big Brain Tumour Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Underbelly has announced a powerhouse line-up of comedy acts for the 7th annual Big Brain Tumour Benefit. A gem in crown Underbelly's 25th Anniversary programme, the event will take place at 7:20pm in the McEwan Hall on Wednesday 13 August.

Starring in this year's show is British comedy darling and Taskmaster alum Ivo Graham, Irish musical comedy genius David O'Doherty, Emmy nominated stand-up sensation Michelle Wolf, the Fringe favourite hip-hop improv Abandoman in his only Fringe appearance for 2025, French comedy star Celya AB, Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Show nominee Emmanuel Sonubi and Underbelly's own gloriously chaotic (and nude) Garry Starr.

Underbelly is raising funds for The Brain Tumour Charity with all ticket income (after box office commissions and any other costs associated with the show) donated to The Brain Tumour Charity, the world's leading brain tumour charity and largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally. Once again, all of the amazing comedians are giving their time and their jokes for free.

The show was created by Underbelly in 2017 following the diagnosis of an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer called Ependymoma in Alfie Bartlam, the son of Underbelly's co-founder Ed Bartlam. In the end of August in 2019, Alfie sadly died, aged 7.

Brain tumours are the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in children and adults under 40. They shorten life expectancy by an average of 27 years, the most of any cancer. Despite this, brain tumour research is underfunded compared to many other cancers.

Ed Bartlam, Underbelly's co-founder said: “It's always such a special moment for us to announce the line-up to Underbelly's Big Brain Tumour Benefit, and even more so as part of our 25th Anniversary. I'm incredibly thankful to the utterly brilliant comedians and audiences for supporting this event that's now in its 7th year.”

“We have so far raised over £700,000 for our Angel Child fund at the Brain Tumour Charity with all donations going to a specific research project to find new treatments for some of the most aggressive forms of paediatric brain tumours. This annual Fringe event is an integral part of a varied range of fundraising events, and an incredible opportunity for audiences to experience some of the best comedy available for the best cause. I look forward to seeing audiences there!”

Sally King, Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We are thrilled that the Big Brain Tumour Benefit comedy gig is returning this year, for its seventh show, and we are incredibly grateful for our amazing partners, Underbelly, for their ongoing support in raising crucial funds for research and awareness of the devastating impact of brain tumours.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40, The Brain Tumour Charity is committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts. We can only work towards our goal of helping people with a brain tumour live longer and better lives with the support from people like Ed, Charlie and the truly incredible Underbelly team.”